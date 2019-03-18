KENOSHA — Police are investigating the death of an adult woman who was struck by a vehicle in the 11500 block of 52nd Street (Highway 158) early Monday morning.
According to a release from the Kenosha Police Department, police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene just south of Kenosha Airport and just north of the former Dairyland Dog Track at 5:16 a.m. The woman was transported by ambulance to the St. Catherine’s Campus of Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where she died. Police were not releasing the woman's identity as of Monday afternoon.
Police only identified the driver of the vehicle as an adult man, whom police said has cooperated with the investigation.
The Wisconsin State Patrol accident investigation team is assisting Kenosha Police with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
