RACINE — A fire in a storage building on Pearl Street resulted in an estimated structure loss of $40,000 and content loss of $8,000, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries occurred to fire personnel or citizens and no residents were displaced from their homes, the RFD said.

The RFD responded Thursday at 11 a.m. to the 1000 block of Pearl Street for a report of smoke coming from a storage building behind a multiple-tenant home.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the storage building and called 911. There was no one in the building at the time, and there were no smoke alarms in the building.

Quint 4 and Truck 1 arrived within three minutes of dispatch and immediately called a working fire. Fire crews noticed that the all the windows on the building were boarded up and the building looked vacant.

Due to the heavy fire upon arrival, and the abandoned look of the building, fire crews performed an exterior fire attack only. The fire was under control within 30 minutes and the loss was stopped within an hour and 10 minutes, the RFD said.

There was heavy damage to 75% of the building.

Crews from Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 6 and Quint 3 assisted with water supply, searching for victims, salvage and overhaul activities. The six fire apparatuses listed included 22 fire personnel who helped with the emergency. A battalion chief, safety chief and fire investigator were also on scene.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control. We Energies controlled the natural gas and electrical utilities to the building.

