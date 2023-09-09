UNION GROVE — The “No Nukes” movement is alive and well, and is visiting Racine County to deliver a message of peace.

The Golden Rule Peace Boat, a symbol of the movement since the 1950s, stopped in the Racine area this week during a voyage to promote its quest for banning nuclear weapons.

The sailboat docked for several days at the Racine lakefront, and members of the crew visited Racine and Union Grove to spread the word.

Gerry Condon, a coordinator of the Golden Rule project, told a Union Grove audience that nuclear weapons remain a serious threat, despite decades of deterrence.

“It may seem like it’s old stuff,” Condon said. “But it’s very much present.”

On an 11,000-mile journey around the Great Lakes and the Midwest, the Golden Rule pulled into Racine on Tuesday and docked at Reefpoint Marina. The crew then visited Union Grove for an event Wednesday at the Ground Zero Veterans Outreach center.

Condon and others showed a video documentary about the Golden Rule, and fielded questions about the “No Nukes” movement.

Donna Kelly, a manager of the Ground Zero center, 1011 Main St., said she hopes the event persuades Racine County residents to think about the risks of nuclear war.

Since the U.S.-Soviet Cold War ended 30 years ago, Kelly said, many people seem to have forgotten about nuclear weapons.

“They’re still out there,” she said. “And they’re still easily accessible.”

Nine countries currently possess nuclear weapons: the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea.

After the United States dropped nuclear bombs on Japan in World War II, a group of American peace activists launched the Golden Rule in 1958 and headed for a U.S. nuclear testing site near Hawaii to protest. The activists were arrested and their boat was seized.

The sailboat later sunk, but it was salvaged, rebuilt and returned to “No Nukes” activism starting in 2015.

From Racine, the group was headed for Chicago.

Condon told his audience in Union Grove that even though nuclear weapons have not been used in battle since WWII, the threat seems significant in Russia’s current war against Ukraine.

The political leaders of the world’s nine nuclear nations have shown restraint and chosen diplomacy for more than 70 years, Condon said.

But, he said: “I don’t think we can count on that forever. We have to learn a new way.”

