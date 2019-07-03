{{featured_button_text}}
Pay it Forward

Friends of Officer John Hetland are using these business cards to encourage people to perform acts of kindness and to "pay it forward" in the slain officer's honor. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Friends of the late Officer John Hetland are encouraging the community to “pay it forward” in the officer's honor.

Friends of the slain officer, who wish to remain anonymous, began handing out cards Saturday that encourage people to “heal our community one positive act at a time.” The cards ask recipients to share their stories on Facebook and to continue to “pay it forward.”

Hetland, a 49-year-old Racine Police officer, was shot and killed June 17 when he intervened in an armed robbery at a local bar while he was off duty.

Alexandra Barrios of Racine received one of the cards from a stranger as she headed into Kohl’s, 5500 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, late Wednesday afternoon.

“A lady tapped me on my shoulder, handed me the card and smiled and just walked away,” Barrios said.

The woman gave Barrios one of the “pay it forward” cards along with a $10 Starbucks gift card.

Barrios said she then looked up the “Our Hero — Paying It Forward for John Hetland” Facebook page and posted about her experience.

The Facebook page states, “We can honor John with our continued kindness. Share how you were blessed by someone paying it forward.”

Barrios said she plans to pay it forward by buying a gift card and giving it to a random person at a grocery store. She said it felt nice to be picked out of a crowd and to be the recipient of a kind gesture.

“I wasn’t the only person walking into Kohl’s; there was other people walking in,” she said.

The Pay it Forward cards can be found at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave.; Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.; Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant; and Divine Salon, 1405 Lincolnwood Drive in Union Grove.

In response to a message from The Journal Times, the anonymous administrators of the Hetland pay it forward page stated, “We could tell the community was grieving, and knowing how kind and generous John was, we knew paying it forward one person at a time would be a good way to honor John.”

