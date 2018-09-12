CALEDONIA — The newly appointed head of the Caledonia Police Department is set to receive $12,500 more annually in base pay than his predecessor, based on plans unveiled Monday.
The village’s Personnel Committee, comprised of village trustees Fran Martin and Dale Stillman, recommended issuing Daniel Reilly a compensation and benefits package that includes $107,500 annual in pay, plus vacation time.
If the full Village Board upholds the recommendation when it meets next week, Reilly will be earning more than predecessor Daniel Warren, who retired from the police chief post in May after more than 31 years of service in Caledonia.
Village Administrator Tom Christensen said Warren had been receiving $95,000 in compensation at the time of his retirement.
But Christensen laid out a number of reasons he was recommending that elected officials award Reilly the $107,500 in compensation.
Reilly, deputy chief of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, is formally retiring from the Kenosha County force this month before making the move to Caledonia.
For this reason, Reilly, unlike his predecessor, will not be on the village’s health insurance plan.
“I would say it’s a wash — or very close to it,” Christensen said when comparing the total compensation packages Warren and Reilly will be receiving.
The going rate
While Reilly’s base compensation pushes the figure into the six-figure range, Christensen said it is on par with what neighboring municipalities are paying the heads of their law enforcement agencies.
“None of our other area chiefs makes less than that,” Christensen said of the amount the village is set to offer Reilly. “The pressure is going to be on us to up our game.”
The village’s Police and Fire Commission on Aug. 28 appointed Reilly to the chief’s position. He is set to begin his duties in Caledonia on Sept. 25.
While the independent five-person Police and Fire Commission has the autonomy to vet and appoint candidates for police and fire jobs, the finer points — such as compensation and benefits — ultimately remains in the hands of elected officials.
Since the PFC announced its selection two weeks ago, Christensen said he met with Reilly personally.
“I was really impressed with him,” said Christensen, himself a former law enforcement official. “He’s an excellent candidate.”
Experienced selection
Christensen also lauded the PFC for what he characterized as being meticulous and methodical in selecting Reilly for the position.
“They took it very seriously, and they did an excellent job for us,” Christensen said.
Reilly, who was promoted to the position of deputy chief in Pleasant Prairie two-and-a-half years ago, was one of nine finalists. Members of the PFC interviewed candidates over several days in July before reaching the conclusion in late August.
Reilly began his service with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in 1992. His professional accomplishments include graduating from the FBI National Academy shortly before his promotion to deputy chief.
His other certifications include a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and a master’s degree in business administration.
