MOUNT PLEASANT — A new salary schedule that includes raises has been approved for about 60 village employees, a move that aims to help with the recruitment and retention of public employees.
The impact of the raises on the current budget would be $28,000, village officials say. The new wages are to go into effect Sept. 1.
The new salaries had been on the horizon for a few years before the Village Board approved them on July 22.
A study conducted about six years ago by Illinois-based McGrath Consulting Group said that the village should raise wages slightly. But the new schedule wasn’t implemented since the Village Board at that time feared they would be too costly, despite administrators’ prodding.
According to the McGrath study, 53% of Mount Pleasant’s employees are paid below market-rate as of 2019. In 2015, only 46% of positions were paid below market, although 22% were considered “at risk of falling below what would be ‘comfortable,’ ” said Malayna Halvorson Maes, who works for McGrath.
Mount Pleasant has about 180 employees, but the new schedule only affects 60 of them — the remaining 120 employees have their wages set separately, such as the firefighters’ union contracts.
For elected officials
An increase in salaries for village trustees and the village president is also being considered, raising yearly pay for trustees from $6,500 to $6,754 and pay for the village president from $12,500 to $13,263. Discussion and action on that proposal, which also is tied to McGrath’s recommendations, was deferred; Village President Dave DeGroot didn’t want to have that discussion without the full board present, and there were multiple absences at the July 22 meeting.
“The current salaries for this board have been in existence for over 10, maybe even 15 years,” Trustee John Hewitt said.
Should the pay changes for the trustees and village president be accepted, wages wouldn’t change until each individual official’s next election because of a state law that prevents elected officials from directly giving themselves raises, Halvorson Maes explained.
An interruption
Distrust in village leaders remains high among some, as one woman at Monday’s meeting repeatedly accused village leaders of lack of transparency regarding the McGrath recommendations, despite discussions surrounding the wage studies having been held during public meetings since at least 2013.
“When will I be able to ask questions about huge raises? … when will people be able to ask questions?” Candice Mathers, who said she is a relatively new Mount Pleasant resident, asked during the public comment portion of the July 22 meeting. “Did you tell the public you were planning on doing the study and doing raises?”
Trustees and village officials aren’t supposed to respond to questions during the public comment period.
However, after Mathers interrupted Halvorson Maes’ presentation, Village Administrator Maureen Murphy de-escalated the tense situation by responding to Mathers’ concerns about the cost of the potential raises and promising to meet with Mathers at a later date to further discuss the plans.
