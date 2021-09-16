Pawsitive impacts at BHS: Therapy dog welcomed to Burlington Area School District

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District welcomed a number of new staff members this school year, including the four-legged Trygve “Tryg” Everson.
Tryg is the youngest-ever staff member in the Burlington High School counseling office at just 17 months old. But, he is well qualified, according to the district, with over 100 hours of supervised training and degrees in Puppy Kindergarten, Basic Obedience and Canine Good Citizen from the American Kennel Club. Tryg continues to better himself as he aims to receive his Therapy Dog International Certification and Licensure this fall, according to a press release.
Research has shown that therapy dogs in school can lower stress and anxiety while increasing levels of dopamine and serotonin, among many other benefits. School Psychologist Allison Tenhagen said in a news release that Tryg could offer students a change in environment and a short break, as he loves to go for walks in the building.
His owner and trainer, Troy Everson, has been a science teacher at BHS for 27 years and has witnessed the positive outcomes of having Tryg in the school.
“Tryg’s demeanor switches as soon as I put his therapy vest on,” Everson said in a statement. “He knows he’s going to work. The number of students who ask to see Tryg has been astounding. We never ask for a reason and Tryg himself doesn’t care why a student wants to see him, but you can visually see a student decompressing through their interactions with him.”
While Tryg can help students in many ways, he enjoys greetings students at the beginning and end of the school day. While mainly being compensated in love and affection from staff and students, he also enjoys treats, including cheese sticks, that let him know he is doing a good job.