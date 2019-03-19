Try 3 months for $3
Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan will be on the Fox Corp. Board of Directors according to an announcement on Tuesday. Ryan, former Speaker of the House, met with The Journal Times editorial board in September 2017

 Journal Times file photo

NEW YORK — The Fox Corp. announced Tuesday that it has added former House Speaker Paul Ryan to its Board of Directors.

Ryan, who represented Wisconsin’s 1st District for 20 years, has been relatively quiet since leaving public office in early January.

The Fox Corp. owns 21st Century Fox and Fox News.

Fox also announced Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1 racing; Roland A. Hernandez, former CEO of Telemundo Group, Inc. and Anne Dias, founder of Aragon Global Holdings and who also serves on the Board of Dean’s Advisors of Harvard Business School as newly appointed board members.

The Journal Times will add more to this story. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments