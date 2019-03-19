NEW YORK — The Fox Corp. announced Tuesday that it has added former House Speaker Paul Ryan to its Board of Directors.
Ryan, who represented Wisconsin’s 1st District for 20 years, has been relatively quiet since leaving public office in early January.
The Fox Corp. owns 21st Century Fox and Fox News.
Fox also announced Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1 racing; Roland A. Hernandez, former CEO of Telemundo Group, Inc. and Anne Dias, founder of Aragon Global Holdings and who also serves on the Board of Dean’s Advisors of Harvard Business School as newly appointed board members.
The Journal Times will add more to this story.
