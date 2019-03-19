The newly formed Fox Corp. announced Tuesday that it has named former House Speaker Paul Ryan to its Board of Directors.
Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has spun off various television assets — including the Fox News Channel and Fox broadcast network — to form a new company that will be known simply as Fox Corp.
The spinoff, completed early Tuesday, is part of a multi-pronged process that will culminate with the $71.3-billion sale of the rest of Murdoch’s entertainment company to Walt Disney Co. The company announced that it had finished the process of issuing shares in the new Fox Corp. to investors of 21st Century Fox.
Ryan, who represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District for 20 years, has been relatively quiet since leaving public office in early January.
In April 2018, Ryan announced he was not seeking re-election, which came as a shock to many. Ryan had been House Speaker since 2015 and was thought to cruise to a victory in 2018.
Republican Bryan Steil, a former aide to Ryan and a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, was elected in November to succeed Ryan.
Keeping a low profile
Since leaving office, Ryan has stayed out of the spotlight and has not commented much on policy or current events.
But Ryan recently spoke at an event in Vero Beach, Fla., lamenting the current political atmosphere and things he wished he accomplished, like a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
At that event, Ryan also said that President Donald Trump could be beaten in the 2020 election.
“The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” Ryan said.
Ryan later clarified his remarks on Twitter saying: "To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want. We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch."
Fox Corp. Tueday also announced the appointment of three other board members: Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1 racing; Roland A. Hernandez, former CEO of Telemundo Group, Inc.; and Anne Dias, founder of Aragon Global Holdings and who also serves on the Board of Dean’s Advisors of the Harvard Business School.
Lachlan Murdoch, Fox chairman and CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues to the FOX board. We look forward to working with and being guided by them as we begin a new chapter, steadfastly committed to providing the best in news, sports and entertainment programming.”
This is the same Paul Ryan that refused to attend a political gathering for D. Trump during the 2016 campaign due to Trumps bigotry and sexual exploitation of women and then as soon as Trump was elected elevated Trump to the countries moral savior. He can not be trusted. He is an elitist political chameleon who like water, moves through the path of least resistance and personal gain. The only wall that he was able to build was between himself and ignorance. If you look up opportunistic in a dictionary you might just find a picture of Ryan's several faces. At least with Pence, you know that he has no sense of reality and lives in a dangerous alternate universe where he, like Trump thinks that he knows what we "should" believe. He and Trump have exceptional intolerance for anyone that doesn't believe as they do. Ryan doesn't know what he believes. The United States political system should be protecting the rights of the press and the separation of church and state. If you take a look at the Tripoli treaty (1796) that says and was unanimously ratified says in part; "the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion."
Guns kill!
Just the first of many boards he’ll be on. He really delivered for the 0.1%
What's wrong with the top 1%?
