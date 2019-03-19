Try 3 months for $3

The newly formed Fox Corp. announced Tuesday that it has named former House Speaker Paul Ryan to its Board of Directors.

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has spun off various television assets — including the Fox News Channel and Fox broadcast network — to form a new company that will be known simply as Fox Corp.

The spinoff, completed early Tuesday, is part of a multi-pronged process that will culminate with the $71.3-billion sale of the rest of Murdoch’s entertainment company to Walt Disney Co. The company announced that it had finished the process of issuing shares in the new Fox Corp. to investors of 21st Century Fox.

Ryan, who represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District for 20 years, has been relatively quiet since leaving public office in early January.

In April 2018, Ryan announced he was not seeking re-election, which came as a shock to many. Ryan had been House Speaker since 2015 and was thought to cruise to a victory in 2018.

Republican Bryan Steil, a former aide to Ryan and a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, was elected in November to succeed Ryan.

Keeping a low profile

Since leaving office, Ryan has stayed out of the spotlight and has not commented much on policy or current events.

But Ryan recently spoke at an event in Vero Beach, Fla., lamenting the current political atmosphere and things he wished he accomplished, like a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

At that event, Ryan also said that President Donald Trump could be beaten in the 2020 election.

“The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” Ryan said.

Ryan later clarified his remarks on Twitter saying: "To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want. We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch."

Fox Corp. Tueday also announced the appointment of three other board members: Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1 racing; Roland A. Hernandez, former CEO of Telemundo Group, Inc.; and Anne Dias, founder of Aragon Global Holdings and who also serves on the Board of Dean’s Advisors of the Harvard Business School.

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox chairman and CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues to the FOX board. We look forward to working with and being guided by them as we begin a new chapter, steadfastly committed to providing the best in news, sports and entertainment programming.”

