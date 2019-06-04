RACINE COUNTY — Travelers on the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which has three stops in greater Racine, can document their progress using the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail Passport.
The free passports can be found ahead of Wright’s 152nd birthday on Saturday at all nine trail sites as well as at three additional Wright-designed buildings in Wisconsin, according to a press release for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Wright, considered by many as America’s greatest architect, was born June 8, 1867 in Richland Center in southwest Wisconsin. He died April 9, 1959 at the age of 91.
Locally, passports are available at the SC Johnson Administration Building, 1525 Howe St., Racine; the SC Johnson Research Tower, 1525 Howe St.; and at Wingspread, 33 E. Four Mile Road in Wind Point.
Trail travelers can collect a landmark stamp in their passport at each of the nine designated trail sites. Once completed, the passport card can be redeemed for a Frank Lloyd Wright Trail collector mug. The Department of Tourism is encouraging travelers to share their adventures on social media using #FLWTrail.
“The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail is a great example of a multi-county tourism destination partnership,” state Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney stated in the release. “We hope the new passports continue to encourage visitors to spend more time traveling across Wisconsin and learning about our state’s architectural heritage.”
The trail, dedicated in 2016, takes travelers on a self-guided architectural tour of the nine buildings spread across nine counties. As part of the establishment of the trail, signs were installed along interstate and other highways directing tourists to the state’s Wright sites.
