MOUNT PLEASANT — For years, if coaches or recreational leagues wanted to get a trophy for their players or clubs, Maier Trophy was the best-known name in town. But longtime owner Gene Biesack had been looking for someone else to take over.
After his wife died several years ago, Biesack said, his heart wasn’t in the business that he’d owned for a half-century. He wanted to sell it, but he also wanted it to remain a place that could provide the hardware for end-of-the-season banquets and celebrations.
Enter Jeanie Hatfield, a recently retired teacher from the Racine Unified School District and self-described “jock;” she has been participating in the Milwaukee Brewers fantasy camp the past five years. She was looking to own her own business with Elena Bloom, a friend, but was coming up short on ideas.
“I wanted to get away from education-like stuff,” Hatfield said. “But we wanted something positive.”
Hatfield happens to play tennis with Biesack’s daughter, Laura, who told her about her dad wanting to sell his business.
So Hatfield and Biesack set up a meeting to talk.
“From the first minute I met her, I honestly felt, ‘Wow, this could really work,’ ” Biesack said. “You only get a first impression once, and my first impression was: She’s totally awesome.”
Hatfield and Bloom decided to buy all of the inventory, equipment and customer list and move the business from its location at 3017 Drexel Ave. Biesack still owns the building and intends to sell it.
On July 26, the Trophy Shoppe, formerly Maier Trophy, opened at 6800 Washington Ave. Besides trophies, plaques and medals, the business also engraves crystals and can produce 2-D and 3-D imaging on crystals for crystal awards; it can also take a photo and give it a more memorable appearance.
Hatfield said they were completely on board with maintaining a local trophy store.
“When you buy online, you can’t always see what it truly is going to look like,” she said. “And when you have a local company, you’re able to get things sooner than a mail-order company.”
Keeping familiar faces
With lots of loyal customers, Biesack never really did much marketing of the business. But Hatfield has brought her daughter, Dana Gallagher, on to help promote the business.
The owners decided to keep Biesack on as an “engraving specialist.” He’ll work on products that don’t have a completely flat surface.
So far, Hatfield said, the transition has been smooth, adding that Biesack has been extremely helpful.
He also is a blackjack dealer at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee, and he normally works from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
“I never really met anyone like Gene, because he is just a workaholic,” Hatfield said. “He goes from one thing to the next. He only requires 3 hours of sleep per night, and it just amazes me.”
“I feel very blessed that she came into my life to buy this store,” Biesack said. “And I’m very happy working for her. I love it.”
Along with retaining Biesack, the new owners also retained his longtime employee Vicki Frederickson.
“I was hopeful that the new owner, if it was continued as a trophy shop, would keep me on,” Frederickson said. “But if that wasn’t the case, I was OK with that as well.”
Hatfield said she had heard a lot about Fredrickson from Biesack, but upon meeting her was surprised to see who it was.
“When I met her I said, ‘You’re Vicki?’ ” Hatfield said. “I sang in a band called Party of 10 for 30 years and her husband is the drummer.”
Biesack said he feels confident the business is in good hands.
Although there have been some changes, Hatfield said they are looking forward to continuing to serve the clients of Maier Trophy.
“New name. New location. Same friendly faces,” she said.
“New name. New location. Same friendly faces.” Jeanie Hatfield, co-owner of The Trophy Shoppe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Haha. Good point.
Trophy wife would have been awesome! If people are offended by that then they can go cry in the corner. Would have been the perfect name!
Good luck!!
Try looking for trophywife .com but don't have the kids around.
Would have been fun to have the rumored first name choice, Trophy Wife. Understand there were issues with that!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.