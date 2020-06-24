Passage of 'Safer Racine' ordinance sees Friday lawsuit hearing adjourned

The Yandels, co-owners of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., filed the lawsuit on May 21.

On Friday, Fredrickson had issued a temporary injunction order halting the city’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses while the suit works its way through the court system. On Monday, the Common Council codified the city’s COVID-19 restrictions into ordinance, essentially duplicating almost line-by-line the city’s Forward Racine guidelines published on May 21, with updates reflecting recent data.

“I’m standing up for my constitutional rights to be a business owner and an American,” David Yandel told the Journal Times on Tuesday. “Me and wife are going to keep fighting for this. This is not about, necessarily, money for us. I’m not seeking money out of it. I just want the Racine city government to realize that they can work with the people, as opposed to changing ordinances and forcing rules down people’s throats. My wife and I are fighting a bigger government. Once I make one win, they’re gonna change the rules of the game, which is what we saw yesterday.”

Government ‘trying to be a big bully’

Yandel said his fight is against what he sees as overreach by Racine city government.