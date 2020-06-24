Passage of 'Safer Racine' ordinance sees Friday lawsuit hearing adjourned

RACINE — The next court date in a lawsuit that resulted in a temporary halt to the COVID-19 restrictions issued by Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox has been pushed back.
A declaratory judgement hearing in a Racine County Circuit Court case brought by Racine business owners David Yandel and Corian Yandel against the City of Racine and Bowersox was originally scheduled for Friday.
“The court has taken the Friday hearing off the calendar,” said Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney. The scheduling order signed Tuesday by Circuit Court Judge Jon E. Frederickson noted the change to Racine’s municipal code. Fredrickson said in the order that he was pushing back the next court date to give all parties time to prepare their arguments in light of the law change. The court date is now 9 a.m. on July 13.
The civil suit alleges that Bowersox’s Safer at Home order, issued May 13, and the following Forward Racine order that went into effect May 26 will “lead to the likely closure of the business” due to “significant loss of revenue and loss of customers.”
The cancellation of Friday’s court date comes in the wake of Monday night’s 9-5 vote by the City Council at a specially convened meeting to make Racine Health Department COVID-19 regulations into law. Monday’s vote made “Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards” a city ordinance.
The Yandels, co-owners of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., filed the lawsuit on May 21.
On Friday, Fredrickson had issued a temporary injunction order halting the city’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses while the suit works its way through the court system. On Monday, the Common Council codified the city’s COVID-19 restrictions into ordinance, essentially duplicating almost line-by-line the city’s Forward Racine guidelines published on May 21, with updates reflecting recent data.
“I’m standing up for my constitutional rights to be a business owner and an American,” David Yandel told the Journal Times on Tuesday. “Me and wife are going to keep fighting for this. This is not about, necessarily, money for us. I’m not seeking money out of it. I just want the Racine city government to realize that they can work with the people, as opposed to changing ordinances and forcing rules down people’s throats. My wife and I are fighting a bigger government. Once I make one win, they’re gonna change the rules of the game, which is what we saw yesterday.”
Government ‘trying to be a big bully’
Yandel said his fight is against what he sees as overreach by Racine city government.
“It’s an overstep by the government, trying to be a big bully,” he said. “I feel like they believe that professional businesses, safe business owners, can’t make their own decisions. They’re pushing their power upon the people when responsible business owners such as me can come up with our own plans and work hand-in-hand with them. Instead of trying to say, ‘How can we work together?’ they’re trying to make it a rule across-the-board that ‘These are the rules and you have to do what we say,’ kind of like a dictatorship.”
After several months of total business closure, fitness centers such as Harbor Park CrossFit were allowed to open on a 10% occupancy capacity basis in late May, a number raised in June to 25% occupancy capacity, all predicated on being able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
‘No push-back’ with new ordinance
Yandel sees the City of Racine’s new Safer Racine ordinance as problematic on a number of levels, including Bowersox’s central role as an unelected official.
“There really is no push-back now,” he said. “If we don’t agree with the mayor, we can always elect him out. You have elected officials for a reason. Giving somebody pretty much police power over what she (Bowersox) sees fit can be a problem.”
