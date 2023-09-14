RACINE — Downtown Racine hosts the 20th annual Party on the Pavement street festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The free event takes place throughout Downtown Racine on Main Street from State Street to Seventh Street, and all of Sixth Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.

With more than 12 blocks filled with live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping, and games and rides, there is something for the whole family, said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

“We are excited and ready for an outstanding festival filled with more live music, vendors and activities than EVER before,” she added.

The Division BMX Stunt Team performs a stunt show on College Avenue and Sixth Street at 12:30, 2, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The hip-hop and break dance group Sweatshop Movement also takes part, hosting dance battles and performances throughout the day on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Sixth Street. Racine Wrestling will have multiple matchups from 2 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Sixth Street on the Porter’s parking lot.

As for music, “whether you are a fan of blues, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, rhythm and blues or everything in between,” Kruse said. “This year’s diverse music lineup has something for everyone. With five stages of live music throughout Downtown, you will be dancing through the streets all day long.”

This year’s music lineup features:

S.C. Johnson Stage — Monument Square

3MF (jazz), noon-2 p.m.

Indigo Canyon (rock), 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Stone Theory (‘70s rock), 5-7 p.m.

Main Street/State Street Stage

Stoned Blues band (blues), noon-2 p.m.

Tailspin Band (rock, blues), 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Identity Crisis, (‘80s/’90s rock), 5-7 p.m.

Indian Motorcycle of Racine Stage, 522 Sixth St.

The Fourcast (acoustic), noon-3 p.m.

All the King’s Men (Elvis performer), 3:45-6:45 p.m.

Pat McCurdy (comedy and music), 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Taste of Soul Stage, Seventh Street and Park Avenue

DJ Mysta Mack, noon-midnight

Stone Jam Band, 1:30-4 p.m.

Young Bo & Lil Hawk, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Lady A (variety), 5-7 p.m.

DJ Phil (inside), 3 p.m.-bar closing time

Mexico Lindo Stage, Sixth Street

Mariachi Mexico International, 2-4 p.m.

Grupo Folklorico-LaPerla Tapatia (dance group), 4:30-5 p.m.

Live music. 5-7 p.m.

Pub on Wisconsin Stage

DJ Devious, noon-7 p.m.

Also at the event

Party on the Pavement also features “international cuisine from the Downtown restaurants and food vendors that line Main and Sixth streets,” Kruse said. This event “is the perfect time to try something new with Asian, Pakistani, Spanish, Italian, Mexican, Greek, Thai, Cajun and American cuisines available all day long.”

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, before Party on the Pavement, the third annual Pound the Pavement 5k run begins at Main Street and Sam Johnson Parkway at 10 a.m. Pre-register for the run at https://poundthepavement.5k.run