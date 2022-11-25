Partnership with UWM will keep Racine County’s postpartum home visiting program alive

YORKVILLE — Racine County’s Family Connects postpartum home visiting program has separated from Family Connects International and is undergoing development and a name change, yet to be determined.

In an effort to root this work in best practice and ensure services are implemented in a scientifically sound manner, the newly-established Racine County Public Health is receiving academic support from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The County Board at its Nov. 7 meeting approved, with an 18-0 vote, a resolution authorizing a multi-year contract with UWM for universal home visiting program academic support for Oct. 1, 2022-March 31, 2025.

Supervisors Fabi Maldonado of District 2, John Wisch of District 15 and Tom Hincz of District 19 were absent and excused from the meeting.

RCPH is to work with Joshua Mersky, Ph.D. and Dimitri Topitzes, Ph.D. — longstanding academic partners with the county in the field of home visitation — to assist with developing the program with a well-defined logic model, theory of change and best available evidence and practices, according to the county’s resolution document.

The goal of this contract is to establish an evidence-informed program that has clear goals, objectives, protocols and is scalable to meet community needs.

It’s costing the county $198,295 for this academic support. The scope of work will be funded by federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Department of Health Services, and the money has already been worked into RCPH’s budget.

‘Something phenomenal’

Racine County Public Health has been providing postpartum home visiting services to Racine County residents since July 2017, under the name Family Connects Racine County.

This program was implemented using the Family Connects home visitation model and was offered universally to all new parents following the birth of their child and provided by highly-trained public health nurses.

During the visits, the nurses provided assessment, education and referrals, if necessary.

Earlier this year, it was determined that continuing to implement the program utilizing the Family Connects model was cost-prohibitive due to high affiliation and technical assistance fees, according to the resolution document.

Family Connects International underwent an organizational restructuring, which resulted in unexpected fee structure and programmatic changes that caused RCPH to reassess moving forward with the nonprofit organization.

Despite the separation from Family Connects, county public health nurses are to continue to provide home visits to new parents and infants under the RCPH name. The county and its partners will be creating marketing material, including the development of a new and distinct program name.

The partners are to gather, organize and synthesize information during the program development phase, which includes a logic model, project timeline tool, program marketing plan, formative and summative evaluation plan and program manual.

They will also be organizing and facilitating meetings with Racine County Public Health and Walworth County Public Health throughout the program development and implementation phases.

The partnership with Walworth County Public Health will help meet the needs of both communities, wrote Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Andrew Goetz in an email.

There will not be any changes in service for families wanting to utilize this program; the program will continue to be offered free-of-cost to all families in Racine County with a newborn.

Services will be delivered by public health nurses, which include assessments of both mom and baby, education and linking to community resources as needed.

This agreement will advance RCPH towards achieving population-level health outcomes while providing family support, education and community connections.

“Developing a new, evidence-informed program locally provides us with more flexibility to meet the needs of our community,” Goetz wrote in an email. “This is going to be a great partnership!”

Supervisor Tom Kramer of District 13 said he’s been associated with health departments since 2005, from Western Racine County Health Department to Central Racine County Health Department. Central Racine County Health worked on Family Connects from 2017-2018.

“I’m glad to see that we’re continuing on that with Racine County,” Kramer said.