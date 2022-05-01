Partnership between city and RUSD leads to summer enrichment program

RACINE — A partnership between the City of Racine and the Racine Unified School District will provide activities this summer for kids and on-the-job experience for teens in RUSD’s teacher prep program.

“Traditional Playground” is a theme-oriented, six-week summer enrichment program that is to operate Monday-Thursday from June-July, noon-5 p.m., after summer school.

The City Council voted to approve the expenditure of $176,000 on the program for salaries, supplies and transportation, which will be reimbursed by RUSD at the end of the program.

Tom Molbeck, the director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, said the organizations worked closely over many months to put this and other programs together, and they hope there will be many more to come.

The program will take place at:

Julian Thomas Elementary

Mitchell School

Gilmore Fine Arts

Olympia Brown Elementary

SC Johnson Elementary

Wadewitz Elementary

Knapp Elementary

Gifford School

Each site will have one experienced college student and two students from RUSD’s Education Pathways program, who will receive extensive in-service training to foster important skills they will need to be program leaders.

For the young people participating, there are games and activities to teach skills such as team building and strategy, communication, creative problem solving, self-awareness, self-confidence and leadership.

Visit rusd.org/summer-school/extended-learning-summer-program for more information.

Academies

Stacy Tapp, RUSD's chief of communication & community engagement, said in a written statement the program will hire and employ students with the Academies of Racine and provide vocational readiness training placement to students who are participating in the Youth Employment Initiative through RUSD.

The students will be paid an hourly wage for their service to the program, she explained.

The Academies of Racine is a model of education at Case, Horlick and Park high schools.

Tapp explained students choose a pathway and their coursework will then help them explore and prepare for that career while meeting the mandatory requirements for high school graduation.

Regular coursework (math, science, etc,) is presented within the context of the academy’s focus, she continued.

Students also have opportunities to earn college credit, certifications, participate in youth apprenticeships, and many other career exploration opportunities.

“This extended learning youth employment opportunity is one example of an opportunity for high school students interested in education to get some experience working with youth,” she said.

Education Pathways

Organizers plan to include 16 students from the RUSD Education Pathway program.

RUSD created a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Teacher Education program, Carthage College’s Teacher Education program, and Gateway Technical College that allows high school students to explore the possibility of becoming a teacher.

Students incur no cost while enrolled. Participants can take up to seven college teacher education courses before graduating from high school, according to program literature, to determine if the career is right for them.

