RACINE — A groundbreaking was held Friday to mark the symbolic start of construction on the $40 million redevelopment of 233 Lake Ave.

Breakwater 233 will bring more than 200 market-rate apartments to downtown, along with a public walkway to the harbor front.

The event was attended by Hovde Properties of Madison, which is responsible for the development, along with partners from the city, Johnson Financial Group and C.G. Schmidt Construction.

Alderman Jeff Coe, whose district includes the property, was on hand to praise the partnerships that made the development possible.

“I think it is one of the most exciting projects we’ve had in the downtown in many years,” he said.

There are two major projects underway downtown.

In addition to the Breakwater, the Verdant Hotel project will convert an abandoned department store into a boutique hotel on Monument Square.

“Things are going to be happening now,” Coe said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The property at 233 Lake Ave. was formerly a gas manufacturing plant that required multiple rounds of environmental remediation and millions of dollars of investment from We Energies before development could proceed.

“To see something getting built back up on this property is amazing,” Coe said.

The project is subject to the Racine Works ordinance, ensuring 20% of the work hours on the project are completed by city residents.

Values

Randy Guenther, president of Hovde Properties, said everyone was excited to move forward with the building process.

“We determined very quickly that Racine was a community that fit our values and a community that we see is going to grow over time,” he said.

Hovde Properties is a private real estate company owned by the Hovde family.

Guenther said the company develops projects for “the long term, not just the next few years, but really for the next generation.”

Ultimately, they decided the property at 233 Lake Ave., with its views of the harbor, “should be developed and really needed to be developed.”

History

Prior to 2019, the city envisioned an events center/hotel/conference center at 233 Lake Ave., but that project did not come to fruition.

Hovde Properties has been preparing to develop the property for years, initially releasing architectural drawings in 2019.

At that time, $40 million could buy two apartment buildings 4-5 stories tall, a courtyard affording residents outdoor space, and a hotel.

Construction inflation resulted in a $40 million development with just one apartment building and a walking space to connect downtown to the harbor front.

77,000 square feet, order up! Ground broken for expansion of Summit Packaging in Racine