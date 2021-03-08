BURLINGTON — Party politics is creeping into a nonpartisan Burlington political season that is also marked by the emergence of a new group espousing anti-government viewpoints, which has shared videos calling on people to “rebel” and “to preserve our community, our state, our nation and our way of life.”

Two candidates for the Burlington Area School District School Board are getting support from the Racine County Republican Party, despite the fact that the nonpartisan nature of the school board is intended to enable the conduct of board business free from party influences.

Simultaneously, other candidates on the April 6 ballot for offices in the City of Burlington and Town of Burlington have associated themselves with a new group called Patriots for a United Burlington.

The Patriot group was launched on Facebook on Jan. 6 — the same day as a violent attack at the U.S. Capitol. The group touts anti-government sentiments similar to some of the people rallying around former President Donald Trump. The group’s posts have called the COVID-19 pandemic a “scam;” warned of “liberal overlords” and “a police state” under President Joe Biden; declared that “our freedom is in jeopardy everywhere;” and urged followers to fight against the government like soldiers.

After The Journal Times began questioning candidates about their association with Patriots for a United Burlington, the Facebook page disappeared from public view — whether having been deleted or made private — on Thursday, March 4.

‘It had to have a name’

Burlington City Council hopeful Joann Mulliken-Koenecke, one of the founders of Patriots for a United Burlington, said the group was created with good intentions of making a positive impact on the community.

“It’s just a bunch of people,” she said. “It had to have a name.”

New groups adopting a “Patriots” name have often presented a brand of politics that advocates anti-government attitudes and conspiracy theories designed to foster hostility toward paying taxes or complying with government mandates. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a watchdog organization specializing in civil rights, has recently identified about 400 such Patriot groups throughout the United States, as well as 160 others operating as militias.

Freddy Cruz, a research analyst for the SPLC, said the Burlington group appears to be “right there in line” with the rhetoric and messaging of the Patriot movement, which has included in its ranks some of those involved in the violent Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol.

“We definitely want to keep an eye on something like this,” Cruz said of the new Burlington group. “This is something that has to be taken seriously.”

Before its visible presence on Facebook disappeared, Patriots for a United Burlington had about 70 followers, plus 132 members on another, private Facebook page where the content of the page is hidden from non-members.

Shad Branen, who is running against Mulliken-Koenecke in the Burlington City Council race, said he is disappointed to see partisanship or extremism in local politics.

Branen said that while he welcomes diverse viewpoints, he is trying to stay away from needless political influences in his campaign for a seat in Burlington’s city government, which is supposed to be nonpartisan.

“I’d prefer not to get too involved in partisan attacks,” he said. “It’s nonpartisan for a reason.”

Unlike state and national politics, most local elections in municipal government or school districts are nonpartisan. That means candidates need not chose a political party affiliation, and the ballot does not indicate any candidate’s affiliation.

GOP involved in schools election

In the BASD School Board race, candidates Taylor Wishau and Marlo Brown are receiving Republican Party support in their three-way contest with opponent Diane Wood for two School Board seats. Wishau and Wood are the incumbents.

Wishau and Brown who held a joint fundraiser Feb. 20 at a local restaurant, featuring Milwaukee talk radio personality Vicki McKenna. A sponsor last year dropped McKenna’s radio show after she urged “patriots” and “militia” to bring guns to a Kenosha protest against police violence hours after the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings of Aug 25.

Lisa Bell, vice chairwoman of the Racine County Republican Party, said her organization promoted the fundraiser for Wishau and Brown because both candidates are Republicans, she said, and because they asked for the party’s help.

Bell said the party also provides local candidates with funding and campaign materials, if necessary, regardless of whether they are seeking nonpartisan offices.

“It doesn’t matter to us that it’s nonpartisan,” she said. “We know the Democrats are pushing their own people the same way.”

Wood, who is seeking her fourth term on the School Board, said she was surprised to see the Republican Party backing her two opponents in this year’s race.

Accepting partisan support in a nonpartisan election could raise questions later about a school board member’s impartiality on important school district issues, Wood said.

“We need to be willing to listen to all sides and all people, and not have a political agenda,” she said.

Brown declined to comment on the Republican Party involvement in his campaign, except to say that it would not affect how he does his job if elected. “It is a nonpartisan race, and I’m a nonpartisan person,” he said.

Wishau could not be reached for comment, but he wrote in an email that his courting party support in a nonpartisan race was a “trivial” issue. “I leave the ‘personal politics’ at the door when I step into that board room,” he wrote. “I serve all citizens of my community, and I know my colleagues do the same.”

A local Democratic Party leader confirmed that her party also occasionally gets behind local candidates in nonpartisan races. Meg Andrietsch, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Racine County, said her party is not active in Burlington this year, however, and she believes the Republicans have gone too far by involving themselves in the BASD School Board election.

Bringing McKenna to town was “divisive,” Andrietsch said, and neither party should be backing school board candidates so overtly.

Having a Patriots group injecting extremist rhetoric into local politics is troubling as well, she said.

“It really scares me where all this might be headed,” she said. “This is not something that is normal for Burlington.”

Patriots group picks its favorites

In addition to Mulliken-Koenecke and Wishau, Patriots for a United Burlington has used its Facebook page to promote City Council candidate Christopher Wiess, Burlington Town Board candidate Brian Fliss and Burlington Town Chairman candidate Matthew Snorek. There was no mention of Brown’s campaign for school board.

Snorek, who said he helped start the Patriots group, said it was created as a forum to share stories about life in Burlington, including one in which he helped to shovel out fire hydrants buried in the snow.

Snorek said he does not agree with all of the group’s political rhetoric — such as calling the COVID-19 pandemic a “scam” — and he would not be influenced by such beliefs if elected town chairman.

“We’re a community-based organization that wants to do good things for the Burlington community,” he said.

Snorek is running for town chairman April 6 against Jeff Lang. Lang questions whether the Patriot group’s agenda has any relevance to the needs of the town government.

Wiess and Fliss could not be reached for comment.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has reported that law enforcement agencies across the country are stepping up scrutiny of Patriot groups and militias in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which has been blamed for five deaths.

Officials at the Burlington Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office both declined to comment.

Urged to ‘rebel’

When the Patriots for a United Burlington Facebook page was created in January, the first posted image was that of a U.S flag from colonial times, commonly known as a “Betsy Ross flag.” Critics say the image has been adopted by white supremacists because it harkens back to a time when women and people of color were legally still second-class citizens or slaves.

The new Patriot group initially announced that its purpose was “to preserve our community, our state, our nation and our way of life.”

The first posted video showed Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and member of the Trump administration, imploring followers to take action, saying: “You are on the front line. You are the rebel.”

Another video accused unspecified U.S. and British government officials of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Using images of soldiers in the street, the video urged followers to be prepared to fight back.

“Go into it with the mentality of a soldier,” the message continued. “You are in that war whether you know it or not.”

