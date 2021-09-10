 Skip to main content
Part of Highway 11 to be closed starting Sept. 19 due to rail work
Part of Highway 11 to be closed starting Sept. 19 due to rail work

STURTEVANT — Next week, part of Highway 11 in Sturtevant will be closed to all traffic due to construction on the Canadian Pacific railroad that runs alongside Hiawatha Bar and Grill, although access to all businesses in the area will be preserved.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the work will be done “at the crossing located between 99th Street and Wisconsin Street,” a stretch of about 500 feet. The DOT said that the “work will include removing two existing railroad tracks and replacing highway level grade crossing for the remaining tracks.”

The closure is expected to begin Sunday, Sept. 19, and conclude by Saturday, Sept. 25. Those dates are subject to change, in part due to weather.

