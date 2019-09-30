The Mahoney home is the only house remaining in a subdivision inside Area I of the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn's multipurpose building, in the background, is several hundred yards away.
RICARDO TORRES, ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com
MOUNT PLEASANT — Among the few residents left in Area I of the Foxconn project site, Kim Mahoney and her family are going to see changes to the road that fronts their home — Prairie View Drive.
What used to be a full loop roadway that previously had several residences fronting it, will soon have part of it removed.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board voted on Monday to discontinue East Prairie View Drive, leaving Prairie View Drive and West Prairie View Drive, where the Mahoneys live, in place. The Mahoney house is the last one standing in what used to be a country subdivision.
“The Fire Department, and other public safety officials have seen this as well, and it’s designed to handle the full turnaround at the bottom of the property,” said Sam Schultz, village community development director.
Claude Lois, Foxconn project manager for the village, said there will be some truck traffic on Prairie View Drive “but we’re going to try to minimize that once construction is complete.”
Prairie View Drive has become a major access point for construction vehicles and employees to access the Foxconn development area.
Mahoney said her daughter rides her bike and the family walks their dog around the loop.
“By removing east Prairie View Drive and not providing any sidewalks or multipurpose paths, we’ll be forced to walk in the roadway on west Prairie View Drive and on the new Prairie View Drive,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney also stated some delivery and bus drivers along with garbage pickup don’t realize that their road is still a public road.
“It’s confusing to people,” Mahoney said. “They don’t think it’s a public road because it’s marked ‘Gate 5.’ If the public road goes up to a certain point that ‘Gate 5’ sign should be past that point, it should not be at Highway H.”
Mahoney said there have also been issues with employees from the main Foxconn contractor, Gilbane, telling them they are on private property.
“We have complained about the security in that area threatening our visitors and even your general contractor is telling us we can’t be on that roadway,” Mahoney said. “I would again ask that you let these people know that this is a public road and we are entitled to be on that road just like any other member of the public.”
“We have complained about the security in that area threatening our visitors and even your general contractor is telling us we can’t be on that roadway.” Kim Mahoney
(1) comment
Upside it seems is that Mahoney gets to keep her home which was the whole issue to begin with. Even had a candidate for Governor and famous activist on her side. https://journaltimes.com/news/local/cda-approves-redevelopment-plan-mount-pleasant-could-blight-area/article_a1a61335-8f8a-5cec-999d-77878f374826.html
