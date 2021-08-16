Parkview Senior-Living Community gifting seniors free tickets, transportation to Irish Fest

For those looking to celebrate their Irish heritage and take their appreciation to the streets, the 41st annual Milwaukee Irish Fest begins Friday and continues through Sunday (Aug. 20-22).
The Parkview Senior-Living Community plays a significant role in this year’s festival, offering complimentary one-day tickets to Racine-area seniors on a first-come, first-served basis.
The tickets are limited to only two tickets per household.
Parkview also will provide free transportation to and from Irish Fest on Saturday, providing wheelchair accessibility with a van.
The festival has been organized by 4,000 volunteers this year and is committed “to promote and celebrate the many aspects of Irish culture and to instill an appreciations of Irish heritage in future generations,” according to the website.
Irish Fest consists of four main stages and several other stages with entertainment like music and dancing. Attendees will also find a range of food, poetry, culture and genealogy to indulge in at the event.
Racine seniors can receive their complimentary tickets and/or reserve their space on the Parkview van by contacting the Parkview office at (262) 752 - 1000.