CALEDONIA — It was a somewhat familiar sight in the Village Hall on Monday. More than 50 people attended a Plan Commission public hearing to discuss the proposed expansion of the Parkview Gardens senior-living complex, 5321 Douglas Ave.
Developer Alf McConnell wants a 15.2-acre plot to be rezoned, which would allow four more apartment buildings and eight smaller, two-unit duplexes to be constructed.
The Plan Commission again punted on making a decision Monday, saying that more information is needed before approving or denying McConnell’s request.
“We need to do some thinking on this one,” Village President Jim Dobbs said after the meeting.
Another public hearing on the proposal is expected to be held at the next Plan Commission meeting, which is scheduled for April 29.
Current status
There are already four senior-living apartment buildings in the complex, and a fifth has had approvals to be built since 2007, although construction hasn’t started on it. McConnell said funding has not come together for that fifth building.
McConnell promised that no construction would occur anytime soon on the land he wants to rezone.
“It’s taken 20 years to get where we are now,” he said. “It could be another 25 years or more before the campus is fully built out.”
Dating back to last November, McConnell has been requesting for the 15.2 acres already owned by Parkview to be rezoned. But residents of 4½ Mile Road, and others who live nearby, have continually criticized the plan.
For it, against it
A busload of Parkview Gardens residents were driven to Monday’s public hearing, during which they applauded their home and the services and the community available there. Several of them said that there will be a need for senior housing in the coming years. U.S. life expectancy, according to the World Bank, has grown from just shy of 70 years in the 1968 to nearly 79 in 2016.
“We’re living longer. We need a place to go,” said Robert Petricek, a 75-year-old who lives in Parkview Gardens.
Opponents of the plan, mainly those living on 4½ Mile Road, claimed that the new buildings would block the sun from reaching their property.
“This guy (McConnell) wants to put 35-foot buildings in my backyard,” said Eric Zoromskis, who lives on 4½ Mile Road. “Why did I move here? For a gray backyard? No. We moved here for the space and the sun.”
Others echoed a complaint that’s been raised at several meetings since November — that stormwater drainage is poor in the area and houses’ sump pumps are known to run constantly year-round.
Civil Engineer Chris Jackson, working with McConnell, promised that drainage problems would be addressed before construction begins.
Another 4½ Mile homeowner, Diane Tishuk, said that she expects her property value to drop by 14 percent if the buildings are constructed. McConnell disagreed, saying that he thinks his development would raise neighboring property values.
Dobbs asked both of them to come back to the April meeting with evidence to back up their claims.
Several other items are expected to be addressed April 29, at the Commission’s request:
- Lighting — 4½ Mile Road residents claim that lights from Parkview Gardens already shine into their windows at night. They believe the problem will be worsened if additional buildings are constructed.
- Landscaping — Questions like “Will a berm be constructed between Parkview and surrounding homes?” and “What kind of trees will be planted? And where?” need to be addressed.
- Road access — How will vehicles, particularly emergency vehicles, be able to access the buildings that are further away from 4½ Mile Road and Douglas Avenue?
- 3-D rendering — Dobbs requested a 3-D rendering that could illustrate how much the proposed buildings would actually affect sunlight reaching surrounding homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.