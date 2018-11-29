CALEDONIA — The developer of the Parkview Gardens Assisted Living Apartments, currently comprised of three buildings at 5321 Douglas Ave., wants to add a fourth one.
Developer Alf McConnell submitted a request to the Caledonia Planning Commission Tuesday. But he has been told to present a more robust “concept plan” for a 14.8-acre parcel he already owns before the commission would consider allowing the parcel to be rezoned.
McConnell’s request only included the construction of one building, leaving most of the parcel vacant. Several commissioners wanted to see a request with more definite plans laid out, as well as concepts for providing sufficient road access to all of Parkview Gardens’ buildings.
“What are you proposing to do out there? What are you going to do with that land out there?” asked commission member John Schattner. “To me, that’s a very big question.”
The commission also instructed McConnell to have a round-table meeting with neighbors of Parkview Gardens to discuss what he plans to do with the land. McConnell promised he would set up a meeting.
“The neighbors have generally liked what we have done (with Parkview Gardens). We’ve developed an amicable relationship,” McConnell told the commission.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved McConnell’s request for a two-year extension to a resolution that allowed a fourth facility to be built at Parkview Gardens. When it first received approval in the early 2000s, McConnell had expected to grow the senior living complex more quickly, but he was slowed by the Great Recession.
