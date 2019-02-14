SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced Wednesday a program that will fully cover tuition for incoming students who meet financial and academic requirements.
The program, Parkside Promise Plus, will pay for students’ remaining tuition costs after federal and state grants have been applied, according to a press release. It is part of a rising trend of colleges waiving tuition costs for lower-income students.
“Today, our region and our state need more university graduates to meet the growing demand for talent,” UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said in a press release. “That demand will continue to grow. Parkside Promise Plus provides the opportunity for more students to attend UW-Parkside, plus the support and guidance to help them earn a degree and be part of the talent solution.”
To qualify for Parkside Promise Plus, a student must be a Wisconsin resident, be a new freshman admitted to UW-Parkside by May 1 and have had a 2.5 or higher cumulative high school grade point average. The student must also have submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by that date, have an estimated family contribution of $1,500 or less and be enrolled full-time for the fall following high school graduation.
Finally, the student must declare the intent to be part of Parkside Promise Plus and attend a program orientation session during new-student orientation.
About 50 to 70 current first-year UW-Parkside students would have been eligible for the program, according to Kristina Klemens, director of financial aid. The school is anticipating that same extent of eligibility for next year’s freshmen, unless there is a sudden flood of applications.
“It’s really going to depend on what kind of interest this generates,” Klemens said.
Even if their expected family contribution increases in subsequent years, qualifying students will receive free tuition for all four years of their education as long as they maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA, remain Pell Grant-eligible and are continuously enrolled.
UW-Madison last year launched Bucky’s Promise which provides free tuition to incoming freshmen or transfer students whose family income is $56,000 or less; and the University of Chicago and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign offer similar programs. Bucky’s Promise benefited 796 students in its first year, including an unspecified number from Racine County, according to a news release.
Gateway Technical College also has a free tuition program called Gateway Promise, which benefits more than 300 qualifying students, according to Gateway’s website.
