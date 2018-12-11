Try 1 month for 99¢
From left, Katie Adams, president of University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Student Athlete Committee, and students Areege Ali, Georgie Eishold and Andrea Eliason carry "Welcome Home" packages into the Women's Resource Center in Racine on Tuesday. The students spent time with the residents at the women's shelter and collected donations for them during their Women's Health Issues class this semester. 

 CAITLIN SIEVERS caitlin.sievers@journaltimes.com

RACINE — In the past week, University of Wisconsin-Parkside students have provided local domestic abuse survivors with financial, social and emotional support.

This is the third time students in Parkside’s Women’s Health Issues class has provided funds and donations to the Women’s Resource Center, a domestic and sexual abuse shelter in Racine.

Along with a monetary donation and “Welcome Home” packages filled with items that shelter residents can use when they move out on their own, the class also provided them with family photos. Many of the shelter’s residents had to leave their homes quickly, and might not be able to afford new printed photos, or school pictures.

“At first, a lot of them didn’t want us to take their photos,” said student Andrea Eliason, of River Falls.

But, she said, as the students spent more time with the residents, they became comfortable and were more open to the idea of being photographed.

On Tuesday, the students and their professor, Penny Lyter, delivered the photos and presented a check for $13,500 to the shelter. The funds came from a $12,000 grant the class obtained through the Webb Foundation and a GoFundMe account that collected around $1,500 in donations.

The students in the community-based learning class worked with the WRC to determine what they could do to help the center.

The students on Tuesday lugged the Welcome Home kits into the shelter, which included kitchen essentials like pots, pans, dishes and silverware as well as toilet paper, hair brushes, towels, a flashlight and a first aid kit, among many other items. The UW-Parkside Student Athlete Committee also pitched in by donating travel-size toiletries.

“Costs add up when you have to get everything for a new place,” said Lynn Hegeman, the WRC’s business office operations manager.

She added that she is thankful for the enthusiasm from a younger generation as it’s important for them to get into community service, so that community resources continue to thrive into the future.

“This is amazing,” Hegeman said.

Creating awareness

Although Lyter said the students had done a great job in helping the center, she believes the most important purpose of the project is to bring awareness to the needs at the shelter and the issue of domestic violence.

“Before this class, I didn’t really know how often domestic violence happens,” Eliason said.

She also didn’t know what a great resource the WRC is, before learning about it through the class.

Student Kaleigh Bauer said the most important part of the experience in her eyes wasn’t the donations, but spending time with the residents.

“It was more about the socialization, meeting and talking and relaxing with them,” she said.

The students visited both the WRC shelter in Racine and, last week, its Town of Dover Healing House. During their visits, the students made a meal for the residents, played with their children and took family photos for them.

Caitlin Sievers

