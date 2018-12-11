RACINE — In the past week, University of Wisconsin-Parkside students have provided local domestic abuse survivors with financial, social and emotional support.
This is the third time students in Parkside’s Women’s Health Issues class has provided funds and donations to the Women’s Resource Center, a domestic and sexual abuse shelter in Racine.
Along with a monetary donation and “Welcome Home” packages filled with items that shelter residents can use when they move out on their own, the class also provided them with family photos. Many of the shelter’s residents had to leave their homes quickly, and might not be able to afford new printed photos, or school pictures.
“At first, a lot of them didn’t want us to take their photos,” said student Andrea Eliason, of River Falls.
But, she said, as the students spent more time with the residents, they became comfortable and were more open to the idea of being photographed.
On Tuesday, the students and their professor, Penny Lyter, delivered the photos and presented a check for $13,500 to the shelter. The funds came from a $12,000 grant the class obtained through the Webb Foundation and a GoFundMe account that collected around $1,500 in donations.
The students in the community-based learning class worked with the WRC to determine what they could do to help the center.
The students on Tuesday lugged the Welcome Home kits into the shelter, which included kitchen essentials like pots, pans, dishes and silverware as well as toilet paper, hair brushes, towels, a flashlight and a first aid kit, among many other items. The UW-Parkside Student Athlete Committee also pitched in by donating travel-size toiletries.
“Costs add up when you have to get everything for a new place,” said Lynn Hegeman, the WRC’s business office operations manager.
She added that she is thankful for the enthusiasm from a younger generation as it’s important for them to get into community service, so that community resources continue to thrive into the future.
“This is amazing,” Hegeman said.
Creating awareness
Although Lyter said the students had done a great job in helping the center, she believes the most important purpose of the project is to bring awareness to the needs at the shelter and the issue of domestic violence.
“Before this class, I didn’t really know how often domestic violence happens,” Eliason said.
She also didn’t know what a great resource the WRC is, before learning about it through the class.
Student Kaleigh Bauer said the most important part of the experience in her eyes wasn’t the donations, but spending time with the residents.
“It was more about the socialization, meeting and talking and relaxing with them,” she said.
The students visited both the WRC shelter in Racine and, last week, its Town of Dover Healing House. During their visits, the students made a meal for the residents, played with their children and took family photos for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.