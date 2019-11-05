SOMERS — In fall 2018, two groups of faculty researchers and education leaders from across Kenosha and Racine counties came together to conduct research, gather data and raise awareness of the challenges, opportunities and social issues facing girls and women in the region. The result is a “Status of Women in Kenosha and Racine Counties” report, which has just been released on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside website.
Dr. Norm Cloutier, economics professor emeritus at Parkside, led a research team of faculty from economics, sociology, psychology, geography, political science, criminal justice, health and exercise science, business and education. The research team explored seven different areas:
- Business ownership and corporate leadership
- Crime
- Education
- Health and well-being
- The labor market
- Political representation
- Poverty
Key findings
The research showed that in Kenosha and Racine counties, more high school, college and university graduates are women; women-owned businesses grew from 2002-2012; and women have a lower rate of death from substance abuse. However, research also showed that fewer elected officials in Kenosha and Racine counties are women; fewer women work in technology, engineering and science fields; there are more women in poverty; fewer women hold corporate leadership positions; and girls have a higher rate of depression than boys.
There are three phases to the project: Phase one is initial research, which has been completed. The second phase is sharing information and resources with the community through social media, the website and the development of a community series to address key areas. The final phase will be updating the research during 2020.
UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford led an advisory committee along with representatives from Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Carthage College, the Racine Unified School District, the American Association of University Women, and Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that encourages all girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold" through direct service and advocacy
The committee’s goal was to set the stage to move the needle in closing gaps and improving equity for girls and women in Kenosha and Racine.
“The research is certainly a key component of the project in that it will help the community establish priorities to strategically address important issues,” Ford said. “Equally as valuable was compiling access to community resources in our area. The website includes more than 25 community resources to help girls and women succeed, address challenges, and make the most of their opportunities.”
The interactive website created by the UW-Parkside Marketing Department (uwp.edu/connect/communityresearch/status-of-women/) showcases data, reports, and the initial listing of regional resources for girls and women.
