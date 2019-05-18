Parkside commencement

Saturday was the culmination of 50 YEARS of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside being in operation. NEARLY 500 graduates walked across the stage during TWO separate ceremonies in the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium.

The school is aiming to increase its graduating class size BY 50% BY THE YEAR 2025.

More people have graduated from Parkside in the LAST 10 YEARS than in any 10-year period in the university's history.