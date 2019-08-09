SOMER — After being closed for three years, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is in the process of repurposing its broken pool for a new use of the space.
“It will not be used as a swimming pool,” John Mielke, Parkside's spokesman confirmed Friday.
The UW-Parkside pool has been closed since 2016 and its future has been undetermined.
Last year in October, Mielke said, "A number of options are being explored, which include making the necessary repairs or repurposing the space so it can be used for other functions. UW-Parkside and the State of Wisconsin hope to reach a decision later this year."
The decision has been made to repurpose the space because the pool, opened more than 45 years ago, does not meet today’s competition size requirements, Mielke said.
“One of the key reasons is the inability — without an extremely high financial investment — to create a competition-size pool given the limited amount of space,” said Mielke.
The pre-design phase is projected to be worked on during the fall semester. This phase ensures that the space is structurally prepared for its future purpose. As of Friday, there is no definite decision on what the space will be used for.
