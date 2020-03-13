Parkside, Carthage, Whitewater have extended spring break because of COVID-19

Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and UW-Parkside have added their names to the lists of colleges that are making the unprecedented decision to extend spring break and then (at least temporarily) resume classes online-only.

These decisions are all following international health guidelines to prevent large gatherings of people in order to slow the spread and “flatten the curve” of COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, up from three on Tuesday and up from six on Wednesday. One of those eight has already recovered, and the remaining seven are active in the following counties: Fond du Lac, Waukesha, Dane and Pierce.

Carthage College reported that the private school “will extend spring break for another week and move to remote instruction beginning Monday, March 23. Remote teaching and learning will continue through at least Thursday, April 9.”