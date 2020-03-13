Parkside, Carthage, Whitewater have extended spring break because of COVID-19

Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and UW-Parkside have added their names to the lists of colleges that are making the unprecedented decision to extend spring break and then (at least temporarily) resume classes online-only.
These decisions are all following international health guidelines to prevent large gatherings of people in order to slow the spread and “flatten the curve” of COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, up from three on Tuesday and up from six on Wednesday. One of those eight has already recovered, and the remaining seven are active in the following counties: Fond du Lac, Waukesha, Dane and Pierce.
Carthage College reported that the private school “will extend spring break for another week and move to remote instruction beginning Monday, March 23. Remote teaching and learning will continue through at least Thursday, April 9.”
On Thursday, Marquette announced that in-person classes are suspended from March 16 through March 20. “Faculty will receive training in online course deployment and will be working to develop a plan for moving instruction online. This is NOT an extension of spring break; students should complete their assigned readings and coursework,” Marquette announced. “Faculty will follow up with specific instructions for their classes. From March 23 through April 10, all instruction will be accomplished online.”
Officials at UW-Platteville on Thursday announced that there will be no face-to-face classes until at least April 14.
Also on Thursday, Whitewater said spring break would be extended by one week (now ending March 29) and that “face-to-face instruction will be suspended” starting March 30. Face-to-face instruction could resume on April 20 at the earliest.
Parkside break moved up
UW-Parkside has extended its spring break in the other direction. It will begin March 16, instead of March 23. It is expected to conclude March 27, as had been previously scheduled. When the semester resumes on March 30, Parkside advised that “the university is preparing for alternative delivery of classes.”
Effective immediately, all events that would draw more than 50 people at Parkside have been canceled through at least April 10.
“Not all academic offerings easily lend themselves to online delivery. We are working on best-possible solutions for science labs, music rehearsals, art classes and others,” stated Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.
“A top priority for UW-Parkside is providing a safe and healthy learning environment, and working to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving. We are hopeful that beginning our spring break a week earlier than planned will assist in the regional, state and national initiatives to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Prior to Thursday, the UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee had all already announced extended spring breaks and plans to have classes “taught via alternative delivery methods” for the time being thereafter.
Lauren Henning, a junior at UW-Madison who graduated from Burlington High School, said, “When Ohio State and Purdue announced a similar approach, I knew it was coming to UW soon.”
Henning is also a student supervisor with university housing. She said, “As a student and employee of UW, I understand the thought process of suspending face-to-face instruction, but I was hoping it would not come to this,” she said. “I’m worried... about how my classes will adapt to online instruction because I don’t absorb things as well through a screen, as most people don’t ... I’m also really worried about how this might affect my work on campus, as a student who is putting themselves through school, I need steady work to stock my fridge and pay rent.”
Gateway
Gateway Technical College, which has locations in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, has a plan in place to offer classes remotely if necessary, but the plan has not been activated yet, Zina Haywood, Gateway’s executive vice president and provost, told The Journal Times Wednesday evening.
The classes that require hands-on learning may be delayed and recontinued at a later date if a campus closure is later put into effect.
“We’re just considering that right now,” Haywood said Wednesday.