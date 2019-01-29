Try 1 month for 99¢
KENOSHA COUNTY — Anticipated wind chills far below zero have led Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to close their campuses Wednesday with plans to reopen them on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. 

“It’s just a safety thing when the temperatures get too low," John Mielke, Parkside's executive director of marketing and communications, said.

Carthage, which has approximately 2,850 enrolled students with 1,800 living on campus, encouraged students to leave campus if possible after finishing their classes Tuesday — the last day of the winter term.

“It’s just for safety. It’s never been this cold before, or it hasn’t been in a long time," Public Relations Manager Brandon Rook said.

Students staying on Carthage's campus will still have access to the cafeteria, but many other facilities — including coffee shops and the student union — will be closed.

“Carthage will operate with essential personnel only — food service, maintenance, public safety, residential life, and maintenance-contracted services. Parking lot shuttles will continue to operate," a press release said. "In the event of a power outage, students who remain on campus will be given directions for any warming locations or relocations through email, web, social media, and/or alert messages."

It's a similar situation at Parkside, which has approximately 4,700 students currently enrolled.

"Our students who are on campus, we’re providing them with safe living accommodations, but also some place for them to eat," Mielke said.

Mielke complimented the work of Parkside's facilities management team, which he said had 35 employees who had already started plowing and clearing the campus of snow at 3 a.m. Monday.

They were tasked with keeping the campus's four miles of roads, two miles of sidewalks and 22 acres of parking lots safe for students' and staff's feet and vehicles.

“There are some really dedicated people on that facility team," Mielke said.

