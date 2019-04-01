SOMERS — Early Saturday morning, in a wooded area of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus, camouflage-clad cadets crouched behind cover, waiting for the “enemy” to attack.
The group of about 100 cadets in the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps were split into two platoons for the purposes of the day-long “superlab” training exercise.
“It’s a learning experience for everyone,” said U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Wellwood, assistant professor of military science at Parkside.
The cadets came from Marquette University, UW-Parkside, UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Concordia University Wisconsin, which are all part of the Golden Eagle Battalion Army ROTC, hosted at Marquette.
Army ROTC cadets at Parkside and other universities prepare to become Army officers while obtaining their college degrees.
The Golden Eagle does a daylong, hands-on training like this once per semester at various locations.
“They take lessons learned in class and put them into practice,” Wellwood said.
In Saturday’s first exercise, the first platoon was set to assault while the second platoon was on defense.
The second platoon’s mission was to defend the hill, according to Cadet Derrick Talg.
“We were supposed to hold key terrain and repel an attack from the enemy,” said Talg, a junior in the AROTC program.
Saturday’s exercise was the first time the Golden Eagle has used paintball guns in its training. In the past it used only prop guns, and cadets said “bang- bang” to simulate fire. Some cadets still used prop guns in this mission.
Another ARTOC junior, Cadet Jacob Weaver, thought the use of the paintball guns was beneficial.
“The paintballs helped us learn actually taking cover versus what we think is cover,” he said.
Talg said it was nice to get out of the classroom and put the skills the cadets have learned there into practice.
“It’s one thing to talk about conducting an attack on a hill, but then to actually go out and do it is such a different environment,” Talg said.
In Saturday’s exercise, juniors were in leadership roles, such as platoon sergeant, and worked to direct the fire of freshmen and sophomores who did most of the shooting.
Seniors served in a sort of coaching role for juniors, and instructors for the Golden Eagle Battalion such as Wellwood oversaw the exercise and gave additional feedback as needed.
Planning for the exercise started late last year, much of it done by the seniors.
For the second mission, the platoons traded places, so each would get a chance on the offensive and defensive.
After each exercise, cadets and the instructors participated in After Action Review to talk about lessons learned, what went well and what did not.
