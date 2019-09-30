RACINE — A motion for temporary free parking at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., kicked off another debate about metered parking at the library, which officials hope will be resolved when the results of a parking study are release in the coming weeks.
The motion before the Public Works and Services Committee last week was for the library to have temporary parking on Thursdays and Fridays from mid-December through April 10 to facilitate the United Way of Racine County’s volunteer income tax assistance program, which is based out of the library.
Library Board President James O’Hagan, who also is the director of virtual learning for the Racine Unified School District, said one of the reasons he joined the library board was because he wanted to advocate for free parking.
“I implore the committee to consider all days of the week,” O’Hagan said.
Former alderman Mike Shields also advocated complete removal of library parking meters.
“We’re trying to get more young people and more families in the library, so (parking) should be free,” said Shields.
The committee decided to recommend the City Council approve United Way’s request as submitted. If the City Council approves the proposal, the estimated loss of revenue is $240.
Not the first time
This isn’t first nor probably the last time city officials have clashed over metered parking, particularly at the library.
Former alderman Steve Smetana at a Committee of the Whole meeting in February pushed for a similar measure after his initial proposals to remove all or bag all parking meters Downtown failed to pass.
That motion failed to pass because the majority of aldermen at the time elected to wait until the results of a parking study are complete. In May, the council approved a bid from Madison-based Toole Design Group to conduct a parking and traffic study for $150,000 with an incorporated Monument Square redesign for $50,0000.
During last week’s discussion, Public Works Chair John Tate II recommended remaining focused on the proposal at hand from the United Way and again wait until the results of the study are released.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said they should be available within the next few weeks.
The United Way’s request for free parking for their tax assistance program will go before the City Council at 7 tonight at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
