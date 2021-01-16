Park theater's doors were padlocked illegally, and Azarian could lose its demolition contract because of it

The items stored in the building were considerations that went into the bid, according to Azarian. “The bidders should have been made aware that none of that was included,” he said.

Azarian said he had been keeping an eye on the building and noticed items inside were disappearing.

He decided to put padlocks on the doors because, he claimed, he did not know it was Apple who was removing his property.

“I wanted to protect my bid,” he said.

However, when he checked back, those padlocks were cut and more items were taken.

“We put new padlocks on there, so they would not take any more,” Azarian said.

Azarian claims he advised Monica Santos, from the city’s finance/purchasing office, that property was disappearing from the building. He alleges Santos said she would advise Plaski, the building inspector, but Azarian did not hear back from any city representative.

He said he did not understand why no one called him and told him to remove the padlocks; however, as was noted at the meeting, the city said it didn’t know who was putting the locks on the doors.