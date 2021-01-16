Park theater's doors were padlocked illegally, and Azarian could lose its demolition contract because of it

RACINE — Azarian Wrecking could lose the contract to raze The Park, formerly The Capitol Theater, over allegations of misconduct after Sam Azarian padlocked the doors to the theater before the demolition bid had technically been awarded.
The padlocks essentially locked out the building’s owner, John Apple.
Sam Azarian, however, maintains the city’s bid documents were flawed and its representatives did not communicate with him.
The Public Works and Services Committee voted 3-1 on Tuesday to recommend the City Council award the contract to Veit & Company, located in New Berlin, who was the next lowest bidder after Azarian. Alderman Mary Land voted against the motion without comment. Alderman Henry Perez was excused from the meeting.
Allegations of misconduct
The city issued a raze order on The Park, 3017 Washington Ave., due to concerns its deteriorated condition represented a health and safety risk to the public.
Apple said he was in the process of removing his property from the building when he suddenly found himself locked out around Dec. 16.
Apple was unable to access the building because someone — at that time he did not know who — had attached a large hasp to the door and padlocked it.
Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, said when he learned of the situation, he personally cut the locks off the doors.
However, Apple was locked out of the condemned building he owns, filled with his property, for three weeks.
A report has been filed with the Racine Police Department over the incident due to the alleged vandalism caused to the door and for allegedly trespassing on the property.
A claimed misunderstanding
Azarian Wrecking was the lowest bidder on the demolition contract at $199,777.00.
In an interview, Sam Azarian explained he intended the low bid to be offset by his ability to salvage what was inside the building and sell it. Normally, 100% of the salvage would go to the wreckers.
Apple had long used the building for storing antiques he has collected, which could be seen from the sidewalk.
Azarian said the city’s paperwork associated with the bid did not advise applicants that they would not be able to salvage the building’s contents, nor was he informed of the fact verbally.
Usually, bidders are notified if items associated with the building were not going to be available for salvage. For example, if a company was going to raze a church, they would be notified in advance if the stained glass was not going to be left in the building.
The items stored in the building were considerations that went into the bid, according to Azarian. “The bidders should have been made aware that none of that was included,” he said.
Azarian said he had been keeping an eye on the building and noticed items inside were disappearing.
He decided to put padlocks on the doors because, he claimed, he did not know it was Apple who was removing his property.
“I wanted to protect my bid,” he said.
However, when he checked back, those padlocks were cut and more items were taken.
“We put new padlocks on there, so they would not take any more,” Azarian said.
Azarian claims he advised Monica Santos, from the city’s finance/purchasing office, that property was disappearing from the building. He alleges Santos said she would advise Plaski, the building inspector, but Azarian did not hear back from any city representative.
He said he did not understand why no one called him and told him to remove the padlocks; however, as was noted at the meeting, the city said it didn’t know who was putting the locks on the doors.
Azarian expressed consternation that the city might spend close to $30,000 more on the contract than was necessary over what he thinks was a misunderstanding.
Two issues
Members of the committee expressed two primary concerns at Tuesday’s meeting.
The first was that Azarian padlocked the doors before the company was actually awarded the demolition — barring the legal owner from his property.
The second concern was the consequence of not using Azarian and going with the next lowest bidder, Veit & Company, which would represent nearly $30,000 in increased spending.
Alderman Jennifer Levie called the extra spending “fiscally irresponsible.”
Levie made a motion to recommend that Azarian be awarded the contract, which failed when both Aldermen Edwin Santiago and Mollie Jones voted against it.
Both were troubled by Azarian putting padlocks on the door before the company had actually been awarded the contract for the job, and questioned whether he could still be considered a responsible bidder.
How contracts are awarded
State law does require municipalities to award public contracts to the lowest responsible bidder, with some exceptions.
John Rooney, commissioner of public works, explained that it was usually staff who determined who the responsible bidders were based on information companies submitted in their bid documents.
For example, if a company did not submit a bid bond with their documents, they could be disqualified from the process on the grounds they were not responsible contractors.
Scott Letteney, city attorney, echoed this comment, noting the city has been doing business with the Azarian company for 30 years and nothing in their bid documents caused the staff to be concerned about their responsibility.
As for the padlocked doors, Letteney said, “We all wished they hadn’t done that, but it may have come from a misunderstanding.”
The real issue, Letteney continued, was whether the company could complete the project responsibly.
If the committee opted not to go with the lowest bidder, there would have to be a finding that Azarian could not complete the job responsibly.
Jones noted that as long as Azarian has been in business, he certainly knew when he had been awarded a contract and was in a position to put locks on doors. Santiago agreed.
He expressed concern that Azarian may have broken the law by putting the padlocks on the door, which would have called into question whether he was a responsible contractor. Santiago made the motion that the committee recommend the next highest bidder, which passed. However, the motion would still need final approval from the City Council.
Another option
The matter will go before the City Council for full consideration on Jan. 19.
The Council has several options before them. They could vote to accept the recommendation of the Public Works & Services Committee, or they could keep the project with Azarian.
However, there is a third option. The City Council could vote against funding the demolition.
Alderman Land specifically asked what their options were and was told by the city staff the raze order would stand no matter what — largely suggesting she had no options. However, the raze order was not an issue that was before the committee. The funding of the raze order was before the committee, and the aldermen retain the right to deny funding for a project they have reservations about. As such, the raze order could still stand, but without funding it would be moot.
Several aldermen have expressed reservations about the demolition of the old building.
As was noted by Jones, there is a large difference of opinion between Plaski and a private architect with 30 years of experience in historic preservation who inspected the building.
Plaski has stated there are portions of the building in imminent danger of collapsing. The architect has stated the building is in no danger of an imminent collapse. Regardless, without a change to the situation, if there is a collapse or the building’s dilapidation leads to injury, the city could be liable since it had assessed the building as being dangerous and did not act.
The Council also has the option to deny funding for the contract until such a time as they have more information.