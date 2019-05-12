RACINE — For Wednesday and Thursday, Park High School rooms 261 and 263 were not classrooms; they were portals into a tropical rainforest, complete with a waterfall, sneaky snake, authentic ambient sounds, live plants and a smorgasbord of tropical food samples.
Regular and special-education classes teamed up to create the display, which included paper leaves hanging from the ceiling and dimmed lights to set the mood. Horticulture students created dioramas, wood-shop students created a “Rainforest Jeopardy” game and stagecraft students erected a large papier-mâché tree.
Zenobia Haniff, a special-education teacher at Park who organized the project, said she wanted to help students explore the world.
“One of my basic goals was to show students there is more to the world than 12th Street, Racine,” said Haniff, originally from the Caribbean island of Trinidad, adding that some students have never left the state or even the city.
This was the second year that Haniff organized the rainforest display. But last year’s project was contained to just one classroom and did not involve as many students. This year, she said, she dedicated about a month and a half to planning and got other staff involved.
The expansion meant the rainforest engulfed special-education teacher Lisa Schissel’s room, too. Schissel and Haniff work with the same general group of students, so it was a natural fit to expand it to her space.
Schissel’s students loved it, she said.
“The kids had a lot of fun, and it’s learning for them,” Schissel said.
Educational assistant Joann Harris also noticed students enjoying themselves.
Horticulture students presented their dioramas, explaining the parts of a rainforest and also speaking on deforestation and how to solve it. Juniors Azia Price and Dontarious Gamble and senior Matthew Creuziger suggested building a wall around rainforests to let them grow back in and preserve them.
Sophomore Ethan Chacon, who was collecting feedback cards, said he enjoyed helping with the exhibit and that his favorite part was getting to try papaya.
Academies of Racine
With all the students working together, the rainforest project stands as an example of the good that can come from project-based learning, which Racine Unified’s Academies of Racine initiative focuses on, said Jennifer Barncard, Park’s Academy of Health Science and Education principal. She praised Haniff’s extensive planning and work outside of school hours to bring the whole project together.
“It just shows how much work teachers do outside of the regular work day,” Barncard said.
Haniff used a day off to go to Waukegan, Ill., to buy mangoes for the food sampling area, she said.
Haniff already plans to bring the rainforest back next year and make it bigger and better than ever before.
She said she would like to have SC Johnson representatives visit to speak about carnauba wax, which is one of the major ingredients of the company’s wood paste wax. Carnauba wax is derived from the carnauba palm, a tree species native to Brazil.
