RACINE — Two Racine Unified instructors are being recognized in Madison as state Assembly “hometown heroes.”
Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps instructors Maj. Jason Hauser and Sgt. 1st Class Guadalupe Berrios Jr., from Park High School, are set to be honored today in the Assembly chambers. They, along with other JROTC members, will post the colors and lead the elected officials in the pledge of allegiance before the session begins.
Hauser and Berrios will have the opportunity to speak on the floor.
State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, nominated Hauser and Berrios for the honor.
“At a time when positive leadership development for our young people in Racine is sorely needed, these two gentlemen, both retired military, have worked tirelessly to establish and grow the JROTC program for Park High School students,” Wittke said. “The program boasts 100% graduation rate for its participants with the number of participants having grown from 40 to 106 in its two years of service. These gentlemen are well-deserving of the award.”
Park High School Principal Jeff Miller said Hauser and Berrios are “beyond deserving of this honor for the work that they do with our cadets.”
“Their level of dedication to the program and their support for the Academies of Racine at Park have helped to transform lives and provide students with a sense of purpose and belonging,” Miller said. “They are dedicated to giving back to our community and honoring those community members who have served in the Armed Forces. We are so proud of their work and want to celebrate this well deserved recognition.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said the work Hauser and Berrios do for the Racine community “is something to be applauded.”
The Assembly Hometown Heroes program seeks to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who give of themselves to make a difference in local communities and in the lives of those around them. Hometown Hero Award winners are invited and introduced as a special guest at an Assembly floor session and given the opportunity to speak.
