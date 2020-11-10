Park High School manufacturing teacher to join board of non-profit that brought pricey equipment to the school

RACINE — Valerie Freeman, manufacturing and robotics pathway teacher at Park High School, has gotten a lot of help from the philanthropic organization SME Prime over the past few years. And now she’s set to give back to the organization by being one of the first teachers to serve on its Board of Directors, beginning next year.
SME Prime, which focuses on facilitating better-quality education in manufacturing, sought out Racine Unified as it launched its Academies of Racine in 2016, said Bill O’Malley, principal of Park’s Academy of Leadership, Automotive and technical Services. The Academies are small learning communities that aim to provide real-world experience through partnerships with local businesses.
SME Prime helped find local sponsors like Andis and InSinkErator to fund the remodeling of two classrooms at Park into one, as well as the purchase of a robotic arm.
Prime also helped to bring in curriculum for the school’s manufacturing classes and to train its teachers, including Freeman.
Freeman, a former engineer, got certified in Project Lead the Way and worked with Gateway Technical College to align Park’s manufacturing curriculum with its own. Free said that creating a manufacturing pathway did not come easy for herself and her team, but they had a vision of what they wanted to accomplish and SME Prime helped to make it happen.
Over the past three years, with the help of SME Prime, local sponsors contributed a total of $150,000 to bolster Park’s manufacturing pathway.
In addition to the robotic arm, Park also now has a tabletop mechatronics system, which students can use to program components to work together, similar to what would take place in an automated assembly line.
Freeman also has an AC/DC electrical training system to teach students about things like conductors and resistors and a system to teach students about pneumatics, a branch of engineering that uses gas or pressurized air.
Entry-level students mostly work with small robots they can control with their phones, second-year students work with the robot arm and third-year students graduate to the tabletop mechatronics system.
“Now we have pretty much everything we need, thanks to our local sponsors,” Freeman said. “I’m grateful and appreciative. Without them being able to fund our program, I don’t know where we would be.”
SME Prime also helped to provide e-learning curriculum for manufacturing students to use while school buildings are closed due to the pandemic. While learning remotely, Freeman’s students can experiment with all of the equipment in her classroom virtually.
Paul Hennessey, academy coach, said that even with students learning virtually, Unified’s academies are still bringing in business partners to engage with students remotely.
Over the summer, a SME Prime representative reached out to Freeman to ask if she was interested in applying to be a member of its Board of Directors. She was initially skeptical, especially because the application itself was daunting, but eventually decided to apply.
“Diversity is important,” Freeman said. “Obviously, I work in a field full of men.”
As a woman of color and a teacher, which SME Prime has never had on its board in the past, she knows she will bring new perspectives to its decision making.
“I’m interested in being able to share how I look at certain things differently, from the perspective of a teacher,” Freeman said.
