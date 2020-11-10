Park High School manufacturing teacher to join board of non-profit that brought pricey equipment to the school

Over the past three years, with the help of SME Prime, local sponsors contributed a total of $150,000 to bolster Park’s manufacturing pathway.

In addition to the robotic arm, Park also now has a tabletop mechatronics system, which students can use to program components to work together, similar to what would take place in an automated assembly line.

Freeman also has an AC/DC electrical training system to teach students about things like conductors and resistors and a system to teach students about pneumatics, a branch of engineering that uses gas or pressurized air.

Entry-level students mostly work with small robots they can control with their phones, second-year students work with the robot arm and third-year students graduate to the tabletop mechatronics system.

“Now we have pretty much everything we need, thanks to our local sponsors,” Freeman said. “I’m grateful and appreciative. Without them being able to fund our program, I don’t know where we would be.”

SME Prime also helped to provide e-learning curriculum for manufacturing students to use while school buildings are closed due to the pandemic. While learning remotely, Freeman’s students can experiment with all of the equipment in her classroom virtually.