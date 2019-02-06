RACINE — Park High School was put on a "soft lock-down" for a short time this afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired in an alley near the school.
Racine Police were called to the scene, in an alley near 12th Street and Linden Avenue in front of the school, at around 12:50 p.m. Sgt. Pablo Guardiola said police do not think anyone was hit, and said he thinks someone was taken into custody, but was not sure about either.
The school went into a "soft lock-down" which means students were told to shelter in place, according to Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp. The lock-down was lifted less than an hour later.
The students who were stuck outside during the lock-down, as it was during lunchtime, were let back in at about 1:45 p.m.
