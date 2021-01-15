Park High graduate, software engineer and former WNBA player shows girls that careers in tech are for everyone

The comments section of the GEMS Zoom chat was a constant stream of messages from girls hungry to meet one another. In the boxes of materials the girls were provided, in addition to a shirt and snacks, were materials for the girls to use during different learning sessions they signed up to attend.

One engineering project challenged students to build a bridge with limited time and materials. Participants were provided with 30 straws and scotch tape to build a bridge that would span 11 inches and hold a full water bottle with no additional support for at least 10 seconds.

Girls who attended “Art, it’s Electric” learned how circuits work through trial and error, using a AA battery, a wire with clips on the end and a small light bulb.

While some figured out quickly that the items had to form a circle to light the bulb, others struggled. But with the help of one another, and instructor Chris Beimborn of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the screen lit up with smiles as each lightbulb flickered on.

Valerie Freeman, manufacturing and robotics pathway teacher at Park High School, told all of the girls that they were “gems” themselves.