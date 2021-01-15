 Skip to main content
Park High graduate, software engineer and former WNBA player shows girls that careers in tech are for everyone
Park High graduate, software engineer and former WNBA player shows girls that careers in tech are for everyone

Tonya Sims showed a group of Racine Unified middle school girls on Wednesday that the tech field doesn’t have to be a boys club.

LaTonya Sims 8

Wisconsin Badgers player LaTonya Sims, of Racine, and AIA's Tamara Gracey collide in first-half action on Nov. 10, 1999, at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Badgers won, 76-66. Sims is now an entrepreneur and software engineer.

Sims — a Park High School graduate who led the girls basketball team to the 1997 WIAA Division 1 state championship, former WNBA player, software engineer and entrepreneur — told the girls that they can achieve anything they put their minds to with perseverance and persistence.

Sims shared with the girls a time that she overheard a manager ask her coworkers: “Girls can code?”

“I was a new hire and I was the only woman on that team,” Sims said. “And boy, did I prove him wrong.”

She acknowledged that no person is born with the abilities to persevere and persist, but everyone can practice them.

“The one thing my manager didn’t know or even understand about me is that I’ve been persevering and persisting as well as overcoming obstacles and challenges for a very, very long time,” Sims said. “And you can do the same.”

Sims speaks

Tonya Sims — Park High School graduate, former WNBA player, software engineer and entrepreneur — speaks to more than 650 Racine Unified middle school girls about their potential to achieve great things, including in the fields of science and technology, as long as they persist and persevere. 

Sims spoke to the group of more than 650 seventh- and eighth-grade girls during the eighth annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science Conference. The GEMS Conference is typically hosted at University of Wisconsin-Parkside but was moved online this year due to the pandemic.

The comments section of the GEMS Zoom chat was a constant stream of messages from girls hungry to meet one another. In the boxes of materials the girls were provided, in addition to a shirt and snacks, were materials for the girls to use during different learning sessions they signed up to attend.

One engineering project challenged students to build a bridge with limited time and materials. Participants were provided with 30 straws and scotch tape to build a bridge that would span 11 inches and hold a full water bottle with no additional support for at least 10 seconds.

Circuits

Chris Beimborn, of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, teaches GEMS Conference attendees about circuits on Wednesday. The girls started out learning how to make a circuit through trial and error, using a light bulb, a AA battery and a wire. 

Girls who attended “Art, it’s Electric” learned how circuits work through trial and error, using a AA battery, a wire with clips on the end and a small light bulb.

While some figured out quickly that the items had to form a circle to light the bulb, others struggled. But with the help of one another, and instructor Chris Beimborn of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the screen lit up with smiles as each lightbulb flickered on.

Valerie Freeman, manufacturing and robotics pathway teacher at Park High School

Freeman

Valerie Freeman, manufacturing and robotics pathway teacher at Park High School, told all of the girls that they were “gems” themselves.

“Gems are tough and they’re strong and they look different,” Freeman said. “Just because you may not look like the next person, you’re still qualified, you’re still strong, you still have what it takes.”

She added that opportunities and experiences the conference presented the girls might change their lives.

“What I want you to know is I see you,” Freeman said. “You’re beautiful, you’re great, you’re strong.”

GEMS is the largest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) conference for middle school girls in the state. Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin puts on the annual event in partnership with presenting sponsors Inclusity and SC Johnson as well as the American Association of University Women, the Racine Unified School District, Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Tonya Sims

Sims
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
