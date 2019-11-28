Park basketball teams stick with tradition, help out the community on Thanksgiving

RACINE — When Tray Allen took over as the head coach of the Park High School boys basketball team this season, he knew he wanted to continue a few traditions.
He doesn’t want his to be “taking things for granted,” on or off the court.
For several years, the Park boys and girls basketball teams have volunteered at Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks, one of the largest Thanksgiving celebrations in the state. On Thursday at Festival Hall, between 3,000 and 4,000 people were estimated to have received a free Thanksgiving meal, and it’s in-part thanks to more than 300 volunteers, including the players from Park.
Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the event. It’s a humbling achievement, considering how much Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks has grown, said Ray Stibeck, one of the event’s organizers and owner of the Route 20 restaurant.
“This community now is a family,” Stibeck said of the people who come back every year.
“We preach family at Park. This is part of it,” Carey Palacios, who has been coaching the girls team for nine years, said before picking up a tray full of donated cakes and goodies to be delivered to diners throughout Festival Hall.
Teaching their players that there’s more to being a teammate than scoring baskets in gymnasiums is central to Park Athletics’ philosophy.
“We talk a lot about being a family at all times and what it is to be a respectable young man,” Allen said. “This does a lot for their character.”
For Stevie Henderson, a senior and basketball team captain, volunteering isn’t how he always envisioned spending his Thanksgiving morning, but he knew it was the right thing to do.
“I like helping the people in my city,” he said.
For Adele Senzig and Alexis Betker, respectively a senior and junior on the girls team, being able to help out while sporting Park Athletics apparel can also bring a benefit to the school and the basketball program’s reputation.
“This lets us show who we really are,” Senzig said.
“When you have program where we invest in players ... it goes beyond the baseline and the basketball court,” Palacios added, mentioning the other volunteering his team does, including helping out at an assisted living facility. “It’s more than a game.”
