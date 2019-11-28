You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Park basketball teams stick with tradition, help out the community on Thanksgiving
0 comments
alert top story
Thanksgiving tradition celebrates 10 years

Park basketball teams stick with tradition, help out the community on Thanksgiving

{{featured_button_text}}
10th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks 2019

Alexis Betker, a senior on Park High School's girls basketball team, carries a tray of sweets through the crowd while volunteering at the 10th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks meal on Thanksgiving morning at Festival Hall,

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — When Tray Allen took over as the head coach of the Park High School boys basketball team this season, he knew he wanted to continue a few traditions.

He doesn’t want his to be “taking things for granted,” on or off the court.

Stuffing please!

Chris Gotz, a volunteer at the 10th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks meal at Festival Hall on Thanksgiving, serves stuffing.

For several years, the Park boys and girls basketball teams have volunteered at Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks, one of the largest Thanksgiving celebrations in the state. On Thursday at Festival Hall, between 3,000 and 4,000 people were estimated to have received a free Thanksgiving meal, and it’s in-part thanks to more than 300 volunteers, including the players from Park.

Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the event. It’s a humbling achievement, considering how much Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks has grown, said Ray Stibeck, one of the event’s organizers and owner of the Route 20 restaurant.

“This community now is a family,” Stibeck said of the people who come back every year.

“We preach family at Park. This is part of it,” Carey Palacios, who has been coaching the girls team for nine years, said before picking up a tray full of donated cakes and goodies to be delivered to diners throughout Festival Hall.

Turkey and basketball, a Thanksgiving tradition?

Abe Ouzounian and his turkey costume have become a staple at the annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks meal at Festival Hall. Here, he poses Mikayla Smith, a senior student-athlete from Park High School.

Teaching their players that there’s more to being a teammate than scoring baskets in gymnasiums is central to Park Athletics’ philosophy.

“We talk a lot about being a family at all times and what it is to be a respectable young man,” Allen said. “This does a lot for their character.”

For Stevie Henderson, a senior and basketball team captain, volunteering isn’t how he always envisioned spending his Thanksgiving morning, but he knew it was the right thing to do.

Warm clothes for the season

Tim Scanlon, at left, looks through a table covered in donated clothes, toys and books in the lobby of Festival Hall on Thursday morning before getting a meal courtesy of the 10th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks event. Scanlon attended the meal with his girlfriend, Jennifer Dailey.

“I like helping the people in my city,” he said.

For Adele Senzig and Alexis Betker, respectively a senior and junior on the girls team, being able to help out while sporting Park Athletics apparel can also bring a benefit to the school and the basketball program’s reputation.

“This lets us show who we really are,” Senzig said.

“When you have program where we invest in players ... it goes beyond the baseline and the basketball court,” Palacios added, mentioning the other volunteering his team does, including helping out at an assisted living facility. “It’s more than a game.”

“When you have program where we invest in players ... it goes beyond the baseline and the basketball court. It’s more than a game.” Carey Palacios, Park High girls basketball coach
+7 
Stevie Henderson, Park High School headshot

Henderson
+7 
Tray Allen

Allen
+7 
Ray Stibeck

Stibeck
+7 
Carey Palacios

Palacios

“When you have program where we invest in players ... it goes beyond the baseline and the basketball court. It’s more than a game.”

Carey Palacios, Park High girls basketball coach

Quote
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News