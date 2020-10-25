Park assistant football coach is also Esports coach and promotes value of both in building life skills

Learning from gaming

Over the past few years, Whitt said, he has seen how much students learn from gaming together.

They learn how to deal with adversity and how to win and lose graciously. The first year, kids learned how to lose without blowing up and how to win without gloating.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing with a ball or a controller, we’re learning the same things,” said Whitt.

They also learn how to communicate. This year’s “Overwatch” team is filled with kids who have been with the program since its beginning.

“Our captains this year are phenomenal communicators and they were not kids who, when this started, were phenomenal communicators,” Whitt said.

Kids on the team also learn how to problem-solve, something that most kids coming into high school are not great at.

“When there’s a barrier in their way, they only have so many tools to knock that barrier down,” Whitt said. “Esports has proven that we’re teaching kids how to solve those problems.”

The kids not only spend time playing the games, but work on strategies and map out positioning plans together for future games.