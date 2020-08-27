Parents, students protest Union Grove High School A/B schedule

UNION GROVE — A small group of parents and students stood outside Union Grove High School Wednesday with poster board signs, protesting the recent return-to-learning decision made by the district’s School Board.
These protesters support full, in-person learning.
On Aug. 18, the Union Grove High School Board decided on a plan that allows for more social distancing in light of COVID-19 concerns. But some students and parents have strong feelings against this motion.
When the new school year kicks off Sept. 1, plans are to have most of the high school’s classes with 13 to 16 students per day. Students with last names beginning with A to K would attend UGHS in person on A days, while students with last names beginning with L to Z would attend on the designated B days.
Meanwhile, the Union Grove Elementary District is planning to go back to in-person learning, five days a week.
A response
A parent survey was sent out and the results indicated that 40% favored the hybrid approach, and 36% desired 5-days-a-week physical instruction, according to UGHS Superintendent Al Mollerskov.
Parent Katie Plath, who stood outside the school Wednesday holding a sign reading “100% education is essential” said she was disappointed that the School Board went against what many parents voted for. She also said it seems unfair that some private schools and Union Grove Elementary are returning to full in-person schedules.
“We’ve seen what (A/B scheduling) is doing with mental health with students, with their education in the future,” she said. “We want them back in the building five days a week. We need them in school more than 10 or 11 days a month because they’re not learning the way they should.”
Because most schools have not been programmed for extensive virtual learning until the pandemic began, Plath said there will be a delay in how students are taught.
Her biggest concern with the A/B schedule is that she’s a working parent, as is her husband.
“We can’t be there every minute to make sure they’re following along with classes,” she said, referring to her two children who are incoming freshmen and juniors at the high school.
“A lot of students struggled through the spring semester. They didn’t get the help that they needed. By the time we get home from work, at dinner time … the teachers are now doing their own thing and we’re a day behind with questions.”
Small turnout
Wednesday afternoon’s protest was organized through a UGHS parent Facebook page. About 85 people on Facebook expressed interest in participating in a protest, Plath said, and the efforts gained attention on Snapchat as well. But as of early afternoon, only four people were in attendance, and the number had increased to seven after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We do have a lot of support with it,” Plath said.
Plath’s friend Charlette Filler also was at the protest and held a sign saying “Teenage death risks: COVID 0%, Suicide 25%.” Filler’s son is a student at Burlington High School, which is also adhering to an A/B schedule.
She said she’s passionate about the subject and attended to support her friend.
“We didn’t get this choice. We didn’t get an option. They just decided,” Filler said, referring to the Burlington Area School District. “It was something that I wish Burlington had given the parents more of a choice on.”
