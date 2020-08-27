Parents, students protest Union Grove High School A/B schedule

“We’ve seen what (A/B scheduling) is doing with mental health with students, with their education in the future,” she said. “We want them back in the building five days a week. We need them in school more than 10 or 11 days a month because they’re not learning the way they should.”

Because most schools have not been programmed for extensive virtual learning until the pandemic began, Plath said there will be a delay in how students are taught.

Her biggest concern with the A/B schedule is that she’s a working parent, as is her husband.

“We can’t be there every minute to make sure they’re following along with classes,” she said, referring to her two children who are incoming freshmen and juniors at the high school.

“A lot of students struggled through the spring semester. They didn’t get the help that they needed. By the time we get home from work, at dinner time … the teachers are now doing their own thing and we’re a day behind with questions.”

Small turnout