Parents of RUSD athletes question why they still can't watch home games in person

RACINE — On Thursday, Debbie Bodvin cheered on her son and the rest of the Case High School boys volleyball team from the stands during an away game against Milwaukee Heritage Christian.

There, every fan had to provide their contact info for contact tracing purposes. The bleachers were marked with tape, showing how far apart each person should sit from one another to ensure social distancing. Bodvin said she felt safe the whole time.

It’s been an unconventional spring season already. High school volleyball, like football and boys soccer, is usually played in the fall. But those seasons were pushed back to this spring for the Racine Unified School District and a number of other schools across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if games are being played again, parents of RUSD student-athletes haven’t been able to watch home games in person in recent weeks. Even though it is allowed under recent modifications to the City of Racine's Safer Racine ordinance, RUSD isn’t allowing fans at home games.

"At this time … RUSD is not allowing spectators at District athletic events," Stacy Tapp, RUSD spokeswoman, said in an email.