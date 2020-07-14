Parents have questions for Racine Unified about fall plans; hundreds participate in listening session

RACINE — What will happen if a student or teacher is diagnosed with COVID-19? How can individual education plans or IEPs for special education students be carried out remotely? How will the district make sure students are wearing their masks?
Racine Unified families were overflowing with questions for the district during a virtual Monday night listening session to help guide the district’s school “re-entry” plan for this fall.
More than 750 participants signed up to take part in the call. District officials answered some questions during the listening session and promised that the rest would be addressed when its official reopening plans for the fall are announced. Unified officials are hoping to have solid plans in place by the end of this week and to begin sharing information with the Racine Unified community and staff next week.
The district is developing plans for three return to school options:
- 100% in-person learning with safety protocols in place.
- A hybrid of in-person and remote learning, with groups of students attending in person on alternate days for social distancing.
- 100% remote learning.
During Monday’s listening session, district Communications Manager Emily DeBaker told viewers that the district needs to have detailed plans in place for each of the three options since the situation with the spread of the virus is fluid. The district might start the year under one option and have to switch to another overnight.
Working on the district’s plan are action teams, each focused on various aspects of the return to school such as special education, transportation and safety protocols. The teams are comprised of more than 200 participants including teachers, staff, community members, community partners and administrators.
“We know that traditional education is probably a thing of the past in some way or another,” DeBaker said. “We need to make sure that we are up to date, we are up to speed and that we are educating our children the best we possibly can.”
Janell Decker, Unified's executive director of curriculum and instruction, explained that parents can sign up for totally virtual instruction through the Wisconsin eSchool platform regardless of which of the three option the district chooses. However, the eSchool curriculum is separate from Unified and students would not be taught by their Unified teacher.
She added that if Unified chooses the remote or hybrid options for all students this fall, remote learning will be led by the student’s regular classroom teacher. Decker also promised remote learning in the fall would be much different than remote learning after the emergency shutdown in the spring, which was not structured and was ungraded for the vast majority of students.
Parent worries
Many parents during Monday’s session were worried that if they kept their child home from Racine Unified for the upcoming school year due to safety concerns, they would lose their spot in one of the district’s coveted choice schools. There are waiting lists to get into some of those schools.
Unified parent Ally Docksey pointed out that she and the other parents on the call have the technology and time to stay engaged in their child’s education. That’s not the case for all Unified students.
“Virtual learning, I think for a lot of the kids in our district will be a complete failure no matter how good the program is that you guys set up,” Docksey said. "Because they don’t have a place to learn that’s quiet where they can be undisturbed and they don’t have parental supervision to make sure that they stay on task.”
Docksey said she knew of several students in the spring who were supervising younger siblings and trying to keep them on task, while also having their own work to do.
“There are kids that really, really need to be in class and that’s the only way they are going to get an education,” Docksey said.
Lisa Hogan, a special education teacher who also has children attending schools in the district, asked how hybrid learning would work and whether there would be “live” virtual lessons since many parents work during the day and will not be able to help their children with schoolwork during that time.
Decker said that the district has a team working with local daycare providers so they can help students with their remote learning.
She also added that the district was confident that it would be able to supply students and staff with masks, if they return to school in person.
Those who could not take part in the listening session can send their thoughts and concerns to info@rusd.org.
