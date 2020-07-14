Parents have questions for Racine Unified about fall plans; hundreds participate in listening session

Unified parent Ally Docksey pointed out that she and the other parents on the call have the technology and time to stay engaged in their child’s education. That’s not the case for all Unified students.

“Virtual learning, I think for a lot of the kids in our district will be a complete failure no matter how good the program is that you guys set up,” Docksey said. "Because they don’t have a place to learn that’s quiet where they can be undisturbed and they don’t have parental supervision to make sure that they stay on task.”

Docksey said she knew of several students in the spring who were supervising younger siblings and trying to keep them on task, while also having their own work to do.

“There are kids that really, really need to be in class and that’s the only way they are going to get an education,” Docksey said.

Lisa Hogan, a special education teacher who also has children attending schools in the district, asked how hybrid learning would work and whether there would be “live” virtual lessons since many parents work during the day and will not be able to help their children with schoolwork during that time.

Decker said that the district has a team working with local daycare providers so they can help students with their remote learning.