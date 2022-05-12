Parade politics: Western Racine County parade says incumbent can march but challenger can't, sort of

ROCHESTER — A longstanding policy of keeping politics out of the Rochester Memorial Day Parade is being put to the test.

A candidate planning to challenge Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for reelection to his legislative seat says he is being excluded from the parade while Vos is getting VIP treatment as emcee of a post-parade ceremony.

Adam Steen, a Republican who intends to run against Vos in a GOP primary in August, said parade organizers are playing favorites by denying him a spot in the May 30 parade.

"It seems a little one-sided," Steen said.

Contacted by The Journal Times, parade organizers confirmed that they asked Steen to stay out of the parade. They said it was only to avoid politicizing the event — not to show favoritism.

Sara Damaschke, a member of the organizing committee, said the group does not exclude anyone. If Steen shows up, he will be allowed to join the parade, she said.

"If you're dead set on it and you're going to come, we're not going to say no," Damaschke said.

Damaschke and a former longtime parade organizer both said they were contacted by a mysterious lawyer-like person threatening a lawsuit if Steen is kept out of the parade.

Steen said he had no knowledge of anyone threatening a lawsuit.

Steen is a Donald Trump supporter who denies that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Steen alleges that Vos has not taken the 2020 election issue seriously, even though the Assembly speaker ordered an investigation into the election that remains ongoing, months after it was expected to end.

Rochester voted for Trump over Biden by more than a 2-to-1 margin — 1,821 votes to 743.

The Memorial Day parade in Rochester is an opportunity for both Vos and Steen to gain public exposure before an Aug. 9 primary in which Republican voters will select one of them to appear on the ballot in November in the 63rd Assembly District.

The holiday event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 30, followed by a remembrance at Pioneer Park. Vos, who lives in Rochester and represents the 63rd District, has walked in the parade and been master of ceremonies at the park ceremony for several years.

Vos said it is common for parade organizers in Rochester and elsewhere to invite current elected leaders while excluding political challengers. Having government officials in attendance is part of the parade tradition, he said.

The incumbent state legislator said he plans to participate again in the Rochester event — and to leave politics aside.

"It's something that's really special," he said. "I don't want to tarnish it."

This will be the 156th year of the Rochester parade, dating back to the 1860s.

2016 incident

An earlier incident of politicking at the parade turned ugly for another political challenger.

In 2016, Paul Nehlen, a Republican denounced by some in his own party, turned out for the parade at a time when he was running against U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, who was then speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Nehlen, a self-described "pro-white" candidate whose history is rife with allegations of racism and anti-Semitism, showed up with a dump truck emblazoned with a message, "Dump Paul Ryan."

Ryan walked in the parade, but organizers told Nehlen that his dump truck was not permitted.

While parked at the Rochester Post Office, the truck was apparently vandalized by someone who flattened a tire, threw trash into the truck bed, ripped letters off the vehicle and used duct tape to cover other letters.

Janine Johnson, who led the parade organizing committee for 15 years until this year, remembers the dump truck incident.

"Somebody made it political," she said of the parade, "and I think that ticked off some people."

Strange phone calls

Steen said he approached this year's parade organizers and then attended a committee meeting last week. When told he was not welcome at the parade, Steen said he regarded it as petty politics, but he did not raise strong objections.

"I was really polite," he said. "I just think they're — what do you want to say — misinformed."

Johnson and Damaschke both said they later got telephone calls from someone identifying himself as "Alex" and threatening a lawsuit against the parade organizers if Steen is excluded.

Damaschke said the caller claimed to be a lawyer from Tennessee; Johnson said her caller said he would contact a lawyer in Chicago.

Damaschke said she felt it was inappropriate for a lawyer to be calling local volunteer parade organizers and making threats. Referring to Steen, she said: "If this is the kind of campaign that this guy is going to run, I'm not going to vote for him."

