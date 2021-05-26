 Skip to main content
Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop brings rolled ice cream to Racine
PAPARAZZI ICE CREAM SHOP

Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop brings rolled ice cream to Racine

Members of the family

From left, Romello Green, Davonte Underwood, Essence Green and Clarissa Green pose outside of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop, 5121A Douglas Ave., last week. 

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — When it’s summertime and school’s out, the cartoons on TV have gotten stale and there’s not much left to do around the house, you want to head outside and get moving; maybe break a sweat at the park.

This was the experience brothers Davonte Underwood, 12, and Romello Green, 11, knew all too well in their neighborhood in Milwaukee.

They said they knew a lot of people went to the park to enjoy the sun — like their dad, Romaro Green, who played basketball at the outdoor courts — and they wanted to start their own business selling snacks.

It was a way for the brothers to be productive and earn a few dollars, something their mother, Clarissa Green, fully backed when the idea first came up in 2016.

Selling chips, cold soda or lemonade from a cooler? Running a hot dog stand? “Everybody’s done it,” said Underwood. “We wanted to try something new.”

The brothers set out to open an ice cream stand and their plans grew larger than they expected. What was once a pipe dream at a neighborhood park turned into three locations of their own business, Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop, across southeastern Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Greendale and now, as of late April, in Racine at 5121A Douglas Ave.

Clarissa said many customers drove from Racine to visit their other locations, so she took “a leap of faith” to open the new store.

“It was the biggest warm welcome,” Clarissa said of opening day.

Roll with it

In 2016, the equipment to run an ice cream stand wasn’t in their budget, said Clarissa; the idea was set aside.

But in 2018, Clarissa stumbled upon a fried ice cream machine, which is used to make rolled ice cream, originally from Thailand.

Rolled ice cream — which is colorful, delicious and easily Instagrammable — is made by pouring sweetened milk onto a flat, frozen surface and mixing other ingredients into it. The milk then freezes into ice cream, gets scraped into rolls using a spatula and placed into a cup.

Clarissa saw rolled ice cream was a huge trend internationally, but there weren’t many places in Wisconsin to get such a treat. “I jumped the gun the same night (I found it) and purchased this machine,” she said, laughing. “I forgot to tell my husband and I forgot to tell the kids.”

Ice cream drip

From left, Romello Green and Davonte Underwood show off their custom hoodies made by their mom, Clarissa Green, on Wednesday. The hoodies say "Don't trip, this my ice cream drip." 

But the family got started right away, practicing how to make ice cream in their living room until they opened their first location in October 2018.

“We just sat down and thought, ‘What are we going to name our flavors? What toppings should we do?’ “ Davonte said, noting creating the menu was fun for him and Romello.

The rolled ice cream flavors include Monkey Business (banana and Nutella), Brownie Bliss and Pina Colada Holla (pineapples and coconut flakes). The store also serves sweets such as sundaes, shakes and conventional scooped ice cream.

“As the mom, my biggest thing is showing them that whatever they put their mind to, they can master it,” Clarissa said. “When it comes to their creativity, I’m one of those, ‘Do it, and if it doesn’t work, that’s OK.’ “

Servin' it up

Left: Davonte Underwood, 12, serves a Brownie Bliss rolled ice cream. Right: Romello Green, 11, serves a S'mores rolled ice cream. 

All in the family

When you walk into any Paparazzi location, it’s likely you’ll run into Davonte, Romello or their older sister Shala Green, 17, rolling your ice cream for you. Shala helps operate the Greendale location.

Clarissa said the kids have learned not only to make the ice cream, but also how to run a business, such as how to talk to vendors or manage invoices.

“I tell them all the time, I could have never done half the things that they do at the ages that they are right now,” Clarissa said.

Even Essence Green, 6, the youngest in the family, helps out by answering phones. She said she hopes to own her own Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop one day.

Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop

Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop opened its third location in Caledonia, located at 5121A Douglas Ave. beside Pick N' Save.

“We help each other out,” Davonte said of his brother. “If he sees me using the wrong topping or not putting as much, he wants to make sure I’m doing great.”

Romello said the family plans to expand the business all over the world.

“We want it everywhere,” Romello said. “Everyone should have the experience of our rolled ice cream.”

More online

To see video and additional photos from the new Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop in Racine, find this story at JournalTimes.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

