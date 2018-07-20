RACINE — The best way to fight against the beliefs that racism and inequity aren’t issues is with data.
At least that’s the belief of Susan Stith, vice president of diversity, inclusion, and corporate giving at Express Scripts.
She believes that data drives behavior and changes mindsets, especially in the corporate world.
Stith and Darlene Slaughter, vice president and chief diversity officer of United Way Worldwide both spoke with Rodney Prunty, United Way of Racine County’s president and chief professional officer in a panel discussion in race, equity and inclusion Thursday at Festival Hall.
Slaughter likened diversity to being invited to a party, inclusion to being asked to dance and equity to being asked to dance in the way you want to dance, not the way others think you should.
The women agreed that corporations benefit when they look toward inclusion.
Sometimes products and services are created for women, with no women in the room. Or products and services are created for people of color, with no people of color in the room.
“So when people of color are not in the room, there are a lot of things that are done and said that don’t work well for the community,” Slaughter said. “It’s important for businesses to have that diversity in order to stay successful and to stay relevant.”
She admitted that United Way has some work to do when it comes to equity and inclusion itself.
Out of 9,300 United Way employees in the United States, 78 percent are women. However, the majority of the larger United Way chapters are run by men.
The United Way is only 28 percent racially and ethnically diverse, Slaughter said, while the civilian workforce is 44 percent. Of the 33,000 board members across the country, more than 90 percent of them are middle-aged white men.
“There’s nothing wrong with white guys,” Slaughter said. “But I don’t know if they’re really in tune with everything that’s happening in communities and in communities of color.”
Stith said one of the things that concerns her the most when it comes to fighting for equity and inclusion is that it sometimes seems that no progress is being made. Her children, who are in their 20s, are having the same struggles she dealt with when she was in college.
“What keeps me up at night is the battles that they are fighting are the exact same battles that I have been fighting for years and years and years,” Stith said.
Both women praised the students in high school and college right now, and their ability to organize for a cause, citing the protests that took place across the country after the shooting at a high school in Parkland Fla. In February. Slaughter encouraged the Baby Boomers in the audience to take time to listen to members of Generation Z.
Slaughter said she hopes that society won’t give up the struggle for equity.
“The things that keeps me up most at night is that we will become too complacent, and that we do think that there are no inequities in this society, and that we do think that racism doesn’t exist,” she said.
These people are the racists....they are the ones creating division...always got to have some group claiming perpetual victim status...this is getting real old and sickening.. Just complain and complain...how about we just try to Live without someone whining and complaining...and getting paid by some fed grant, or the rip off ponzi like the United way to keep all this division going...if these cry babies shut up for just one year ..I bet amazing things would happen in this country.. Let us all be!!
It's only been 50 years since the major civil rights laws were passed that stopped discriminatory practices and guaranteed the right to vote. It took another 20 years to fight the legal battles that followed. Before that there was 350 years of slavery and near slave like conditions. African Americans are barely on their way to escaping the legacy of those years. They are still victims. We should all be aware this and feel the shame and humility of what has been perpetrated against our fellow human beings.
MFA...wake up! and get stop the poor woe is me bleeding heart bs... We have evolved and grown from drawn water in a well to a pump to running water, from horses to cars, from smoke signals and the pony express to pen and paper to phones and computers..To the moon and wireless everything....Planes, trains, You name it....and yes we fought a war to end slavery....Republicans fought a war to stop slavery!! a long time ago...dem's did everything to hinder and stop Black's and their own progress..But to say what we have accomplished in the past 60 years is nothing...well wake up! in today's instant news and twitter communication and anyone who can post and say any thing about anyone and it is out there for the world to see...ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!! No one can get away with anything today!!! it will be broadcast by someone to everyone!!! So stop this BS you lefty victims push...and PROVE IT!!! show me the injustice today...show me who does not have a equal chance!!! Stop your propaganda ...we are beyond it!! and do not believe IT!!! and if it is found somewhere tell us so we can ALL go get them...and prosecute them by any means deemed necessary!!
Equity is not being what a specific person thinks is correct, its about being fair (or trying to be) equal to ALL; literally impartial. Her definition makes no sense!
That is not what equity means!
