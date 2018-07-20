Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Panel discussion
Darlene Slaughter, vice president and chief diversity officer of United Way Worldwide speaks about the work still to be done within her organization as part of a panel discussion about race, equity and inclusion during the United Way's event Thursday at Festival Hall. 

 CAITLIN SIEVERS caitlin.sievers@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The best way to fight against the beliefs that racism and inequity aren’t issues is with data.

At least that’s the belief of Susan Stith, vice president of diversity, inclusion, and corporate giving at Express Scripts.

She believes that data drives behavior and changes mindsets, especially in the corporate world.

Stith and Darlene Slaughter, vice president and chief diversity officer of United Way Worldwide both spoke with Rodney Prunty, United Way of Racine County’s president and chief professional officer in a panel discussion in race, equity and inclusion Thursday at Festival Hall.

Slaughter likened diversity to being invited to a party, inclusion to being asked to dance and equity to being asked to dance in the way you want to dance, not the way others think you should.

The women agreed that corporations benefit when they look toward inclusion.

Sometimes products and services are created for women, with no women in the room. Or products and services are created for people of color, with no people of color in the room.

“So when people of color are not in the room, there are a lot of things that are done and said that don’t work well for the community,” Slaughter said. “It’s important for businesses to have that diversity in order to stay successful and to stay relevant.”

She admitted that United Way has some work to do when it comes to equity and inclusion itself.

Out of 9,300 United Way employees in the United States, 78 percent are women. However, the majority of the larger United Way chapters are run by men.

The United Way is only 28 percent racially and ethnically diverse, Slaughter said, while the civilian workforce is 44 percent. Of the 33,000 board members across the country, more than 90 percent of them are middle-aged white men.

“There’s nothing wrong with white guys,” Slaughter said. “But I don’t know if they’re really in tune with everything that’s happening in communities and in communities of color.”

Stith said one of the things that concerns her the most when it comes to fighting for equity and inclusion is that it sometimes seems that no progress is being made. Her children, who are in their 20s, are having the same struggles she dealt with when she was in college.

“What keeps me up at night is the battles that they are fighting are the exact same battles that I have been fighting for years and years and years,” Stith said.

Both women praised the students in high school and college right now, and their ability to organize for a cause, citing the protests that took place across the country after the shooting at a high school in Parkland Fla. In February. Slaughter encouraged the Baby Boomers in the audience to take time to listen to members of Generation Z.

Slaughter said she hopes that society won’t give up the struggle for equity.

“The things that keeps me up most at night is that we will become too complacent, and that we do think that there are no inequities in this society, and that we do think that racism doesn’t exist,” she said.

