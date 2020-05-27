Panel to discuss infrastructure funding for proposed convention center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Despite the economic downturn and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a hotel, convention center and redevelopment of Festival Hall appear to be moving forward.

The City Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee is set to discuss a proposed agreement between the city, Racine Wastewater Commission and Wastewater Utility to move forward with engineering, design and construction of water infrastructure to accommodate the proposed development, which is scheduled to begin construction this fall.

According the briefing memo prepared by City Administrator Jim Palenick, the proposed 172-room, multistory hotel and convention center will require a new lift station and pressurized sewer pipe, or forced main, at an estimated cost of $165,000. The updates also will benefit Lakeshore Towers, the existing apartment complex at 333 Lake Ave.

The $165,000 estimate includes:

$30,000 for study and evaluation;

$70,000 for project engineering;

$15,000 for bidding the project; and

$50,000 for construction oversight and inspection.

The costs would initially be paid by the utility, which would then be reimbursed by the city. The city anticipates expending $115,000 from its 2020 budget and the remaining $50,000 in 2021.