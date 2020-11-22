Panel says no to historic landmark designation for The Park theater

In their plan, the Friends of the Capitol note the building is capable of generating money toward its own restoration. They planned to prioritize the restoration of the apartments on the second floor in order to raise money to offset some of the other costs of the building.

Additionally, the building has the potential for two storefronts, which could also generate funds.

Saving The Park

The Park would need a lot of love to save it — green love, that is.

It would take more than $1 million to stabilize it, pay the back taxes of $190,000, and the concerned citizens speaking in favor of saving it do not technically own it. Someone would have to buy it.

The building was purchased by Apple in 2006 and has primarily been used for storage.

In previous reporting, Apple is quoted saying he loves old things.

A peek inside the front windows of The Park and pedestrians can see a collection of barber chairs, a historic cash register, an old safe and many other old items.

However, the issues impacting The Park cannot be seen by peeking in the windows.