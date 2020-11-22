Panel says no to historic landmark designation for The Park theater

RACINE — Time is running out for The Park.
Built on the edge of West Racine in 1928, then known as the Capitol Theater, the building originally hosted vaudeville acts and silent movies. Musician Les Paul played on the stage when he was 14 years old and was known as Red Hot Red.
These days, the building is the subject of a hotly contested debate between the city, who issued an order to raze the dilapidated structure, and a group of passionate city residents who believe it can and should be saved.
Hearing testimony from both sides, the Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission voted on Wednesday to recommend the city deny a historic landmark designation for the 92-year-old building.
John Apple, the owner of the building, requested the historic landmark designation, which supporters need as a first step to saving the building.
Many of the speakers at the virtual meeting spoke passionately in favor of saving the old theater. They have a plan and a passion for old buildings, but the difficulty has really been in raising the money. People are reluctant to donate funds to save a building that is under a raze order.
The issue of the landmark designation will now be decided by the City Council.
The debate
The Park is located in the 9th District, represented by Trevor Jung on the City Council, who spoke in favor of the historic landmark designation.
“When I hear my neighbors, my friends, my colleagues who care about the neighborhood, who work really hard to make sure that West Racine is a successful, thriving business district, I want them to know they have an advocate in this seat on the City Council and the commission,” Jung said.
Jung said he believed if supporters of The Park were successful in their attempts to restore the historic building, it could be a project that spurs other investments in the area.
“I’m excited about the energy behind this project,” Jung said. “I’m excited about the galvanization of the neighborhood to make sure something like this occurs.”
Commissioner Christina Hefel, in contrast, spoke against the landmark designation. She quoted a friend who uses a phrase she thought apropos in this case: demolition through neglect.
“This is an underserved building that is now a major responsibility for the city,” Hefel said. “If something were to happen, and somebody were to be hurt, that would be on us.”
“We have a duty to come together and help this city and citizens of Racine make smart choices,” Hefel added. “This is not an easy choice, but it’s the safest choice.”
Kathleen Fischer, the city’s interim city administrator, outlined the liabilities the city faced as a result of The Park’s dilapidated condition.
If the city were to fail to act, having been informed of the health and safety concerns associated with the building, and if someone were hurt as a result, that is a liability for the city.
Additionally, if the city were to incur ownership in some way, say through a foreclosure process due to unpaid back taxes, the liabilities attached to the condition of the building would be transferred to the city immediately.
For Commissioner Sam Peete, the liability for the city was the primary issue.
“Everything has been cleared up and I really can’t see any way out of the situation because of all the new information that was just shared,” Peete said in response to Fisher’s remarks.
“Because it sounds like we could be holding the liability for months getting it through the various processes,” Peete said. “So when I look at it that way, I don’t feel we should take a risk.”
Concerned citizens
The Friends of the Capitol Theater disagree with the characterization that the building is unsafe and argue there is no imminent threat to the public. And they’ve brought receipts.
The Friends spent six months preparing a report that included both a fundraising plan as well as a timetable for stabilizing and restoring the building.
While preparing the report, the Friends engaged a number of professionals, including Steve Mar-Pohl of Insight Architecture Consulting, who has a specialty in historic preservation.
“We have restored buildings in much worse condition,” Mar-Pohl told the commission.
Mar-Pohl inspected The Park, brought in contractors, and even flew a drone around the building for additional inspection.
“The building, in our opinion, is not in imminent danger of collapse,” Mar-Pohl later added. “We did confirm that with our contracting partners.”
Mar-Pohl, who said he has 30 years of experience, said while there were issues related to the building, back taxes and other issues, the structure itself could be stabilized fairly easily and made ready for restoration.
“The building is in rough shape, but it is very, very restorable,” he said.
In their plan, the Friends of the Capitol note the building is capable of generating money toward its own restoration. They planned to prioritize the restoration of the apartments on the second floor in order to raise money to offset some of the other costs of the building.
Additionally, the building has the potential for two storefronts, which could also generate funds.
Saving The Park
The Park would need a lot of love to save it — green love, that is.
It would take more than $1 million to stabilize it, pay the back taxes of $190,000, and the concerned citizens speaking in favor of saving it do not technically own it. Someone would have to buy it.
The building was purchased by Apple in 2006 and has primarily been used for storage.
In previous reporting, Apple is quoted saying he loves old things.
A peek inside the front windows of The Park and pedestrians can see a collection of barber chairs, a historic cash register, an old safe and many other old items.
However, the issues impacting The Park cannot be seen by peeking in the windows.
According to Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, the old theater was in such gross disrepair that it is now a hazard to public safety and community health.
The roof has partially collapsed, allowing birds to move into the building, so some of the floors have years of bird waste piled up. The building also has plumbing and electrical issues as well as structural cracks.
There is some concern the marquee or some masonry might fly off in a storm and hit a car or pedestrian.
“Events like that do happen,” Plaski said. “There are probably two or three a year in Racine because of the large number of masonry buildings we have, the freeze and thaw cycles, and the lack of maintenance to the old buildings.”
The Park has been on the list of the city’s problem buildings for more than three years.
In August 2017, the Building Department issued Apple a list of 12 violations of city building codes, which were not addressed. In June 2018, the city issued a raze order.
Apple attempted to prevent the city from razing the building through the courts, but his petition to the courts was late and he lost that battle. The raze order remains in effect.
Majestic Theater - Exterior Detail
Majestic Theater - 2020 Exterior View
Majestic Theater - 1947 Special Engagement Performance
Majestic Theater grand opening ad
Fox Uptown Theater - Nov. 23, 1947 ad
Majestic Theater - Main Foyer Gothic Entrance to Theater Auditorium
Fox Uptown Theater - 1945 War Bond Show advertisement
Majestic Theater - 1928 Drawing of Main Entrance with Marquee
Majestic Theater - Groined Arch and Balcony Section
Majestic Theater - Organ Screen and Portion of Proscenium Arch
Majestic Theater - Grand Stairs and Main Foyer
