Pandemic underscores Burlington library's space woes; patrons invited to take survey

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library has had a lack of space for a while. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which social distancing is more important, the spacing issues have been magnified.
“There’s not really a good physical way for people to cohabit the same space without there being risks,” said Library Director Joe Davies. “That might not go away entirely until COVID goes away, but it really did have us thinking that there are compromises we’ve made over time.”
But even after the pandemic is over, the library, located at the corner of Pine and Jefferson streets, will still need more space.
Besides the inability to social distance, other problems the library has with space include small staff areas, limited seating, shelves that are too high and not enough space for programming. But, the library staff and board are working on trying to fix these issues — and library patrons are invited to provide input.
Input will be collected via a survey, which can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/BURL_PL_SURVEY, or by going online to the Burlington Public Library website at burlingtonlibrary.org.
The survey should take patrons less than 5 minutes to complete and will remain open for responses until Sept. 15. The library has already received about 200 responses and staff members are hoping for 200 or 300 more to get a better sampling of the community, Davies said.
Staff will analyze the results and begin to plan for fundraising, which could take place next year. He anticipates the entire remodeling or building process may take 5 to 10 years.
Fundraising will not occur until the library has a plan for direction as to where it’s going. During the pandemic, Davies recognizes that might be a bit difficult, especially considering the condition of the economy. However, that is not stopping the planning process.
“Even despite all the uncertainties right now, we want to be planning ahead so that as things recover, we’re ready and poised to get off the blocks at some point.”
A call to action
The Burlington Public Library created a strategic plan for 2020-22 and through the process, one main issue that came up through patron surveys was the need for more space.
Last year, the library staff and board asked patrons to submit a similar survey to this year’s. However, the survey was set up as more of a question, asking patrons if the library needed more space. The resounding response was that it does, Davies said.
The Library Board took that as a call to action to explore ideas.
The current building was converted from a 1917 post office building that the library moved into in 1964. The building received an addition in 1987.
“All of that was designed, really, to be the right size for, at that point, a city of 9,000 people,” Davies said. “It wasn’t really taking into account our larger service population. Everything we try to do, everything’s super cramped.”
The Library Board has known for a while about the building’s cramped spaces, and it has known it’s important for patrons to have space, so it hired the Oconomowoc-based architecture firm FEH Design to identify possibilities for more space.
In June, a group of community stakeholders and library staff reviewed a number of recommendations in focus groups led by FEH.
One idea is to tear off the 1987 addition and build a new addition. Another idea is to use another site in the City for the library. FEH led a design workshop and identified the former Western Racine County Service Center building, 209 N. Main St., as a possible site. Racine County moved from the building in 2019 citing its numerous needed repairs and renovations. Patrons will be asked on the survey which of these options they prefer.
No matter what the survey’s results are, though, the Public Library will be at 166 E. Jefferson St. for the foreseeable future. Davies said that even if the results of the survey call for the library to move across the river or somewhere else in the city, the former building will still be used for something because many residents see it as a landmark, an anchor for Downtown Burlington.
Issues to consider
Areas for staff, including desks and meeting spaces, also are smaller than they should be, Davies said.
Another issue is that there is not enough comfortable seating. The library has a lot of table seating, as well as a “bus station” approach to seating, he said. “There’s a handful of chairs put together, and that’s OK, but it doesn’t encourage people to stay. If what you’re trying to do is have that “third space,” community living room, then you’re not going to get there if nobody has anywhere to sit.”
A lot of the seating is presently roped off for social-distancing purposes.
A number of shelves, especially in the adult section, are too high, Davies said. “Even a 6-foot-tall person has to look up to see stuff on those top shelves,” he said.
While library staffers have wanted to fix these issues before, it’s difficult because they try to fit as many things as they can into the space they have.
They’re also hoping for more space for library programming. Before the pandemic, the library did a lot of public programming, events and activities.
Last year, the library had 501 public programs. The largest room in the library has a 45-person capacity. Any time anything bigger than that occurs, it takes up the entire library.
The Burlington Public Library serves about 20,000 people, from the City and Town of Burlington in Racine County and some from the adjacent communities of Spring Prairie and Lyons in Walworth County.
“In the end, this library is not just the board’s library, it’s not just a handful of hand-picked stakeholders’ library, it’s the whole community’s library. So we really want to get as wide of a set of ideas and opinions as we can,” Davies said.
