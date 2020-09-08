Pandemic underscores Burlington library's space woes; patrons invited to take survey

“All of that was designed, really, to be the right size for, at that point, a city of 9,000 people,” Davies said. “It wasn’t really taking into account our larger service population. Everything we try to do, everything’s super cramped.”

The Library Board has known for a while about the building’s cramped spaces, and it has known it’s important for patrons to have space, so it hired the Oconomowoc-based architecture firm FEH Design to identify possibilities for more space.

In June, a group of community stakeholders and library staff reviewed a number of recommendations in focus groups led by FEH.

One idea is to tear off the 1987 addition and build a new addition. Another idea is to use another site in the City for the library. FEH led a design workshop and identified the former Western Racine County Service Center building, 209 N. Main St., as a possible site. Racine County moved from the building in 2019 citing its numerous needed repairs and renovations. Patrons will be asked on the survey which of these options they prefer.