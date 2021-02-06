Pandemic doesn't stop love: Couples attend Racine Bridal Showcase 2021

STURTEVANT — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and an ugly election season, some things are still eternal. Couples still met, fell in love and became engaged.
The 2021 Bridal Showcase was held Saturday at Fountain Banquet Hall where the atmosphere was anticipatory: People were ready for something beautiful.
There were vendors featuring rings, venues, flowers and entertainment — most of what a bride would need for her special day. The event was co-sponsored by The Journal Times, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Racine Country Club.
About 350 brides registered for the event. Organizers spaced attendees out to avoid large crowds.
Looking at rings was Samantha Hornak, who plans to get married in July.
Nico Aponte, Samantha’s intended, surprised her with an engagement ring in August while on a getaway trip to Door County.
A nurse with a big family
Hornak attended the Bridal Showcase with her mom and maid of honor in-tow to get some ideas for her wedding.
She said they would not be going all-out as she is a nurse and understands COVID is very real. However, she also has a large family, so she will be looking to strike a safe balance in terms of the number of people invited.
“We’re going to see how things go,” Hornak said.
One of the items she still has to shop for are the wedding rings, so she stopped by the Rasmussen Diamonds’ booth.
Bill and Kathy Sustachek and their daughter, Kristi Widmar, the longtime owners, were on hand with a variety of rings and attendant gifts.
In terms of engagement rings, Kathy Sustachek said while solitaire would always be the No. 1 seller, there have been people looking for something a little different, such as oval shapes.
Halo engagement rings remain popular, but not as popular as last year. There have also been a number of people looking for big displays, cluster settings and such, sort of like the cocktail rings of an earlier generation.
“We’ve sold a couple of those recently,” Kathy said. “It’s really out of the ordinary.”
However, while such requests are unusual, she does not look for it to become a trend.
Bill Sustachek said despite the availability of lab-grown diamonds, he always recommends people stick with the mined diamonds, which hold their value.
Bill spoke with appreciation for the customers who shop at Rasmussen for their special-occasion jewelry.
“We love to share those special moments,” he said. “It’s a wonderful expression to know they come in and trust us.”
Venues
There were several booths dedicated to venues at the Bridal Showcase, including the Racine Country Club.
Randy Ehlert, sales and marketing director for the Racine Country Club, said despite the pandemic, it is a great time to get married.
The Racine Country Club has been able to provide couples with a venue for the reception, even during the pandemic.
Ehlert noted they have a building that can fit up to 300 people, which they have used for receptions with 75 attendees — giving everyone plenty of space to socially distance.
However, those looking to book a venue should be forewarned, many of the weddings from 2020 were moved to 2021, so dates are filling up quickly, Ehlert said.
In fact, some couples are already looking to book dates in 2023 because they want a big reception — and no masks.
The flowers
On hand to discuss trends in flower arrangements was Heather R Bauspies, of Antioch Flower Shop in Antioch, Illinois. She said brides are forgoing the traditional roses for garden flowers, such as ranunculus and peonies.
Wildflowers have also become a popular request.
“People are just looking for something different,” Bauspies said, “And that includes wildflowers.”
One trend is not so much about the future as about the past. Bauspies said that more brides are requesting flowers in their bouquets that their grandmothers or moms had in their bouquets.
Bauspies said one of the interesting trends that occurred as a result of the pandemic was that couples who opted for backyard weddings, sometimes called elopement-style weddings, spent more on the elements of the wedding, including the flowers.
She said because couples were so limited on the number of guests they could invite, they used the extra money for special centerpieces and flower arrangements.
Bauspies predicts the elopement-style weddings will only last as long as the pandemic.
Many people are putting their weddings off because they want something big. They have not seen a lot of people and they have not spent much time out and about.
“2022, it’s going to be huge,” Bauspies said. “Big events, lots of people.”
Her advice: Book early.
The reception
Once the vows have been exchanged, the couple has toasted and the cake has been cut, it's time for the party.
Diego Villalobos of Midwest DJ Productions in Kenosha, discussed the party elements people desire for their wedding parties.
In the industry, uplights — lights that shine up from the floor near architectural features or points of interest — are a must-have, Villalobos said.
The Midwest DJ Production booth featured the uplights that are all the rage right now.
“Ours are really nice, they’re beautiful, and that’s the hottest trend in the wedding industry right now,” Villalobos said.
As for music, Villalobos said the DJs are incorporating a lot of "moombahton" remixes. He said the trend is to use familiar music — the Macarena, the electric slide, 1980s rock — that has been remixed into an upbeat new sound.
“It keeps all ages happy,” he said.
Villalobos said while 2021 was challenging, with approximately 50% of the bookings from last year moved to 2021, business has started to pick up.
He said with the new year, and the election in the past, there is a more positive vibe, and people are booking wedding parties again.