Pandemic doesn't stop love: Couples attend Racine Bridal Showcase 2021

“We’re going to see how things go,” Hornak said.

One of the items she still has to shop for are the wedding rings, so she stopped by the Rasmussen Diamonds’ booth.

Bill and Kathy Sustachek and their daughter, Kristi Widmar, the longtime owners, were on hand with a variety of rings and attendant gifts.

In terms of engagement rings, Kathy Sustachek said while solitaire would always be the No. 1 seller, there have been people looking for something a little different, such as oval shapes.

Halo engagement rings remain popular, but not as popular as last year. There have also been a number of people looking for big displays, cluster settings and such, sort of like the cocktail rings of an earlier generation.

“We’ve sold a couple of those recently,” Kathy said. “It’s really out of the ordinary.”

However, while such requests are unusual, she does not look for it to become a trend.

Bill Sustachek said despite the availability of lab-grown diamonds, he always recommends people stick with the mined diamonds, which hold their value.

Bill spoke with appreciation for the customers who shop at Rasmussen for their special-occasion jewelry.