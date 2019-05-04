RACINE — After 64 years under the direction of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine, Roma Lodge successfully took the lead of one of Racine's most beloved events — Pancake Day — for the first time Saturday.
While the transition was new to the event, just like every other year, families and friends gathered together for a day of community, togetherness and, of course, pancakes. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, like his predecessor Paul Ryan, also made an appearance.
Frank Bisotti, vice president of Roma Lodge and Pancake Day chairman, said there were some understandable nerves as nearly Roma Lodge volunteers and staff prepared to take on the epic tradition that is Pancake Day.
"Of course, we were a bit nervous," Bisotti said. "This whole thing was new to us, but Kiwanis' help has been invaluable to us."
Bisotti said approximately 20 to 25 Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine volunteers worked alongside Roma Lodge volunteers, helping pass on the Pancake Day procedures and ease the transition between the two organizations.
The Kiwanis chapter, which decided in September to disband at the end of this calendar year, voted to pass direction of Pancake Day to Roma Lodge.
Ollie Nelson, a Kiwanis member of 15 years who grew up in Racine, said he has been coming to Pancake Day his whole life. This year, Nelson attended in a different capacity, representing Kiwanis by selling ornaments and accepting donations for the 2019 Kiwanis Holiday Lights display.
Nelson said Roma Lodge has done well settling into their new role.
"I think the Roma Lodge has done a fantastic job," Nelson said. "They definitely deserve recognition. Half the battle is finding good volunteers, and they definitely had that."
Bisotti said that in order to make Pancake Day a reality, nearly 200 to 300 volunteers worked the event. Volunteers began setting up on Friday at Festival Hall, and on Saturday, volunteers arrived as early as 4 a.m.
Although Bisotti said Roma Lodge looks forward to continuing to head Pancake Day. "We're looking forward to doing this again next year," Bisotti said. "We definitely want to keep the tradition going."
A new tradition
Just like the Kiwanis Club of Great Racine passed on the leadership torch to Roma Lodge this year, a family also passed on a tradition during Pancake Day 2019.
Marilynn Thielen said she has been coming to Pancake Day since she was a child. She remembers going to the annual event with her parents for years.
This year was special, she said, as four generations of her family were present. One of the people Thielen brought was her grandson Fabio Paulino, who had never been to Pancake Day before.
Paulino, who lives in Racine and brought his children and wife, said that the event has left a lasting impression on him.
"I'm excited," Paulino said. "I'm definitely going to continue the tradition."
Thielen said she is happy to pass the tradition on to her grandson, and said despite Roma Lodge taking over the event, Pancake Day still had the same feel as it does every year.
"I was worried that they were going to change the sausages, because Pancake Day always had great sausages," Thielen said. "I'm relieved they are the same."
